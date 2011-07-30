Thunderstorms May Hit Santa Barbara County Saturday Night

Forecast calls for slight chance of rain but mountains may be at risk for flash flooding

A slight chance of thunderstorms is in the forecast for the South Coast beginning Saturday evening and continuing overnight as a swath of monsoonal moisture sweeps into Southern California. A flash-flood watch may be issued for Santa Barbara County mountain areas early Sunday.

The National Weather Service said Saturday that an upper-level disturbance could generate slow-moving thunderstorms along the coast south of Point Conception and into the Santa Ynez Valley. The disturbance is accompanying a large high-pressure system that is parked over the southwestern United States, bringing with it an increased possibility of thunderstorms to Los Angeles and Ventura counties this weekend.

According to weather officials, any thunderstorms that develop could bring heavy rainfall, gusty winds, hail and dangerous cloud-to-ground lightning. The storms will likely be slow-moving because of weak upper-level winds, increasing the threat of flash flooding, especially in the mountains.

Thunderstorms are possible in the Santa Barbara Channel, as well.

By Monday, the weather service said, an upper-level low-pressure system off the coast is expected to bring a drier southwest flow into the region.

Aside from the possibility of overnight rain, Saturday and Sunday are expected to be mostly sunny, with high temperatures in the mid-70s. Saturday night’s forecast includes a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, with lows in the mid-60s, and west southwest wind between 5 and 10 mph and gusts as high as 15 mph.

