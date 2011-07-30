Saturday, June 2 , 2018, 12:16 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Thunderstorms May Hit Santa Barbara County Saturday Night

Forecast calls for slight chance of rain but mountains may be at risk for flash flooding

By William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher | @noozhawk | July 30, 2011 | 5:19 p.m.

A slight chance of thunderstorms is in the forecast for the South Coast beginning Saturday evening and continuing overnight as a swath of monsoonal moisture sweeps into Southern California. A flash-flood watch may be issued for Santa Barbara County mountain areas early Sunday.

The National Weather Service said Saturday that an upper-level disturbance could generate slow-moving thunderstorms along the coast south of Point Conception and into the Santa Ynez Valley. The disturbance is accompanying a large high-pressure system that is parked over the southwestern United States, bringing with it an increased possibility of thunderstorms to Los Angeles and Ventura counties this weekend.

According to weather officials, any thunderstorms that develop could bring heavy rainfall, gusty winds, hail and dangerous cloud-to-ground lightning. The storms will likely be slow-moving because of weak upper-level winds, increasing the threat of flash flooding, especially in the mountains.

Thunderstorms are possible in the Santa Barbara Channel, as well.

By Monday, the weather service said, an upper-level low-pressure system off the coast is expected to bring a drier southwest flow into the region.

Aside from the possibility of overnight rain, Saturday and Sunday are expected to be mostly sunny, with high temperatures in the mid-70s. Saturday night’s forecast includes a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, with lows in the mid-60s, and west southwest wind between 5 and 10 mph and gusts as high as 15 mph.

» Click here for the complete National Weather Service forecast.

» Click here for the Santa Barbara County Public Works Department’s interactive precipitation map.

» Click here for the Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Services. Click here to sign up for the OES’ messaging service. Follow the OES on Facebook.

Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk. Become a fan of Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 