All Aboard for Parkinson Association’s Railway Days

Fans and hobbyists of all ages are invited to enjoy the model railroad experience Aug. 11-12

Remember the fun and imagination of model railroads? Whether you’re new to this popular hobby or not, Railway Days will give young and old alike a special chance to enjoy an amazing model railroad experience. Join fans and hobbyists from all over for the third annual Railway Days to raise funds for the Parkinson Association of Santa Barbara.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 11-12 at 1143 Camino Viejo in Montecito. (Camino Viejo is at the corner of East Valley and Sycamore Canyon roads.) The suggested donation is $5 per person (free for children age 2 or younger). Food will be available for sale, and there will be a scavenger hunt with prizes for children.

Operators from local railroad clubs will be running trains all day on both layouts. Children of all ages will have a great time. Don’t forget to bring your camera.

See an amazing outdoor layout, modeled on the Southern Pacific Santa Cruz Division that covers about 30,000 square feet. There are more than 1,000 dwarf Alberta Spruce trees along with redwood, maple and oak trees. The rest of the property has a beautiful rose garden, many flowers, a small creek running through it and paths for strolling. It’s a truly peaceful and beautiful spot.

Also on display, and featured in national model railroad magazines; the 1,500 square foot HO-scale indoor layout at the Siegel residence in Montecito is modeled after the Louisville and Nashville Railroad of eastern Kentucky circa 1971.

Whether you’re looking for a nostalgic trip to the railway past or hoping to introduce a youngster to the fun of the hobby, whether you’re hoping for a nice walk in a one-of-a-kind property or would just like to support the work of the Parkinson Association, Railway Days is for you! No reservations needed. Just bring your enthusiasm (and your engineer’s cap if you have one!). The structures on the outdoor layout were “adopted” for the day and were made by members of the Gold Coast Garden Railroad Society.

Host Marilyn Siegel has lovingly made a gorgeous lap quilt with matching pillow, in shades of brown and gold. The quilt will be raffled off at the event. Tickets cost $5 each or six for $25. The raffle will be held at the Railway Days at 4 p.m. Aug. 12. (Need not be present to win.) New this year, the organization will be selling raffle tickets for some other great prizes.

PASB and the Siegels wish to thank all the volunteers, including members of the South Coast Society of Model Engineers and the Gold Coast Garden Railroad Society for their assistance. Without their help, this event would not be possible.

See you on the tracks!

For more information, click here or call the Parkinson Association of Santa Barbara at 805.683.1326.

The Parkinson Association of Santa Barbara, a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization, provides education, information, coping skills, friendship and support for people with Parkinson’s, their caregivers, family members and friends to help maintain quality of life for individuals affected by this disease, either directly or indirectly.

— Patty Kelley is an office manager for the Parkinson Association of Santa Barbara.