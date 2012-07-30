Tuesday, May 1 , 2018, 7:16 am | Overcast 50º

 
 
 
 

Douglas Diller Named Executive Director of Santa Barbara Historical Museum

He served as acting executive director after the death of leader David Bisol

By Dacia Harwood for the Santa Barbara Historical Museum | July 30, 2012 | 11:05 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Historical Museum is pleased to announce the appointment of Douglas Diller as executive director.

Douglas Diller
Douglas Diller

“We are delighted to have Mr. Diller at the helm as our executive director,” said President Marlene Miller on behalf of the Board of Trustees. “He has proven himself to be an effective and inspired leader.  His passion for Santa Barbara history and the arts combined with his education, expertise and experience are truly a rare combination we are proud to support.”

Diller said: “I appreciate and respect the Board of Trustees for their continued trust in me to lead our institution into an innovative new chapter of our distinguished history. These are exciting times for the museum. With record numbers of visitors, educational programming and recent nationally recognized exhibitions, I am confident that our team of professional staff will continue to enrich the lives of our community by making Santa Barbara history a relevant source of pride in this great city.”

Diller has held the title of acting executive director since April after the untimely passing of visionary Executive Director David Bisol, with whom he worked closely for nearly a decade.

Diller previously held the position of chief development director as well as assistant director where he was indispensable in guiding the museum through numerous capital projects, including renovation of the vaults and galleries, The Gift of History Campaign, and in the development of many noteworthy exhibitions by such artists as Henry Chapman Ford, Frank Wildes Thompson and Edward Borein. In 2008, he was recognized for his extensive research of Judge Charles Fernald with the prestigious Fernald Legacy Award.

A native of Ohio, Diller originally moved to Santa Barbara 25 years ago. His varied professional background includes project management, interior design, historic structure restoration and business management. An avid world traveler, his passion for culture and adventure led him to accept a professorship of American history at the Busan University of Foreign Studies in Korea early in his career. Later, his entrepreneurial spirit prompted him to develop a consulting business with projects in Miami, Chicago and Los Angeles.

He holds a master’s degree in organizational business management (with an emphasis in nonprofit administration) from Antioch University and a bachelor’s degree in political science with an emphasis in history from Westmont College.

Diller’s appointment was celebrated at the museum’s annual fundraiser, La Fiesta del Museo, on Saturday. Also announced was completion of funding for the future Edward Borein Gallery of Western American Art, which the museum intends to open next summer in the Historic Adobe.

— Dacia Harwood is a media consultant for the Santa Barbara Historical Museum.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 