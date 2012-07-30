Tuesday, May 1 , 2018, 7:17 am | Overcast 50º

 
 
 
 

Family Care Network to Host Taste of the Central Coast

Aug. 26 benefit will feature fine food and wine, entertainment and Circle of Serving awards

By Jamie Baker for the Family Care Network | July 30, 2012 | 10:25 p.m.

The Family Care Network’s Ninth Annual Taste of the Central Coast will be held Aug. 26 at Trilogy Monarch Club in Nipomo.

The Taste of the Central Coast is an elegant fine food and wine tasting event that will be showcasing local talent and entertainment, honoring advocates of local children and families, and raising funds to support the community’s foster and high-needs children and families served through the Family Care Network.

A much-anticipated focus of the Taste of the Central Coast will be FCNI’s presentation of its annual Circle of Serving awards. This great honor is given to people or entities who have made a notable positive impact on local children and families, served as a role model for community service, and proven to be great leaders and charitable givers, mirroring FCNI’s commitment to children and their families.

Previous honorees of this award were Mike and Charlotte Byre, Jim Glinn and Rabobank. This year, the recipient of this prestigious award is Central Coast Funds for Children.

Central Coast Funds for Children was selected because of its exceptional commitment to children. CCFC was established in 1994, and since then has been able to award grants to 85 organizations totaling more than $1 million.

This achievement was attained due to the tireless commitment of their staff and volunteers. It’s estimated that in volunteer hours, CCFC contributes 3,400 hours per year to the community, approximately totaling two hours per person per week. CCFC raises money through annual support drives, several different fundraising events throughout the year, as well as ongoing community projects.

This year’s Taste of the Central Coast is being hosted for the first time at the elegant Monarch Club located at the Monarch Dunes Golf Resort in Nipomo. The club’s design marries the rustic nature of California’s lush Central Coast with rich, modern details, making the club the perfect backdrop for this sophisticated event.

A few establishments that you can anticipate a taste of are Novo, Cracked Crab and Monarch Club’s very own Adelina’s Bistro, along with wineries such as Le Vigne, Lone Madrone, Edna Valley and Castoro Cellars.

Taste of Central Coast guests will have the opportunity to partake in both a silent and live auction. Proceeds from the event benefit more than 1,000 children and families served annually by the agency’s programs. Auction items will vary to fit every taste and budget. As in years past, the event will take place mostly outdoors, so guests should dress accordingly.

The event will begin at 3 p.m., and tickets are available by calling the Family Care Network’s office at 805.503.6235 or online by clicking here.

— Jamie Baker is the community resources development director for the Family Care Network.

