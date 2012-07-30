Tuesday, May 1 , 2018, 7:23 am | Overcast 50º

 
 
 
 

Highway 217 On-Ramp at Hollister to Close Beginning Next Monday

Closure of the westbound ramp will remain in effect until Dec. 1 to allow for work on the San Jose Creek project

By Michelle Nelson, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @NoozhawkNews | July 30, 2012 | 7:29 p.m.

The westbound Highway 217 on-ramp at Hollister Avenue in Goleta is scheduled to close beginning at 9 a.m. next Monday, Aug. 6, to allow for work on the San Jose Creek Capacity Improvement and Fish Passage Project.

City of Goleta public information officer Valerie Kushnerov said traffic control is planned for Hollister Avenue to keep motorists from using the westbound turn lane, and that two eastbound and westbound lanes will remain open.

She said closure of the on-ramp, which heads toward Goleta Beach and UCSB, is expected to remain in effect until Dec. 1.

The project is designed to relieve the threat of flooding into Old Town from San Jose Creek.

Click here for more information on the San Jose Creek Project.

Noozhawk managing editor Michelle Nelson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

