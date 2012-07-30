Tuesday, May 1 , 2018, 7:22 am | Overcast 50º

 
 
 
 

Mac Miller’s Macadelic Tour Coming to Santa Barbara Bowl

Tickets go on sale Saturday for the Sept. 29 concert, also featuring Travis Porter and YG

By Jesse Lee Weiss for Nederlander Concerts | July 30, 2012 | 7:53 p.m.

Mac Miller’s Macadelic Tour will hit the Santa Barbara Bowl at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 29, plus special guests Travis Porter and YG to open the show. Tickets go on sale at noon Saturday.

In a blossoming hip-hop hotbed of talent, Malcolm “Mac Miller” McCormick is next up out of Pittsburgh. Miller taught himself to play piano, drums, guitar and bass by age 6. Then, after learning to compose songs in a variety of musical genres, he began studying the art of rhyme.

Influenced by the styles of artists such as Big L, Lauryn Hill, Outkast and A Tribe Called Quest, Miller soon developed a reputation for delivering jaw-dropping freestyles in Pittsburgh.

Miller was thrust onto several national radio shows for interviews and impromptu freestyles, which have now become YouTube viral video classics. To coincide with his debut Rostrum free albums K.I.D.S. and Best Day Ever, Miller continued to team up with hometown filmmaker/videographer Rex Arrow Films. Miller’s videos have now surpassed 165 million hits on YouTube, including six with 15 million plus views a piece. The success of his early street buzz and social media dominance have now transitioned Miller to sold-out shows across the world.

The year 2011 also showcased his selling potential as his debut Rostrum EP, On and On and Beyond, sold more than 60,000 copies digitally alone. Miller has also sold more than 1 million singles total with little to no radio airplay. His debut LP Blue Slide Park already reached No. 3 overall on the iTunes Albums Chart just from pre-orders. Look for Miller to be the new face of music in 2012 and beyond.

Don’t miss your chance to see Miller at the Santa Barbara Bowl on Sept. 29, with special guests Porter and YG. Tickets range from $29 to $39, plus applicable service charges. The Santa Barbara Bowl is located at 1122 N. Milpas St. in Santa Barbara. Call 805.962.7411.

Tickets are available at all Ticketmaster outlets, including Arlington Theatre, the Santa Barbara Bowl box office and Walmart. To charge by phone, call 800.745.3000. Click here to order online.

— Jesse Lee Weiss represents Nederlander Concerts.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 