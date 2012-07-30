Mac Miller’s Macadelic Tour Coming to Santa Barbara Bowl

Mac Miller’s Macadelic Tour will hit the Santa Barbara Bowl at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 29, plus special guests Travis Porter and YG to open the show. Tickets go on sale at noon Saturday.

In a blossoming hip-hop hotbed of talent, Malcolm “Mac Miller” McCormick is next up out of Pittsburgh. Miller taught himself to play piano, drums, guitar and bass by age 6. Then, after learning to compose songs in a variety of musical genres, he began studying the art of rhyme.

Influenced by the styles of artists such as Big L, Lauryn Hill, Outkast and A Tribe Called Quest, Miller soon developed a reputation for delivering jaw-dropping freestyles in Pittsburgh.

Miller was thrust onto several national radio shows for interviews and impromptu freestyles, which have now become YouTube viral video classics. To coincide with his debut Rostrum free albums K.I.D.S. and Best Day Ever, Miller continued to team up with hometown filmmaker/videographer Rex Arrow Films. Miller’s videos have now surpassed 165 million hits on YouTube, including six with 15 million plus views a piece. The success of his early street buzz and social media dominance have now transitioned Miller to sold-out shows across the world.

The year 2011 also showcased his selling potential as his debut Rostrum EP, On and On and Beyond, sold more than 60,000 copies digitally alone. Miller has also sold more than 1 million singles total with little to no radio airplay. His debut LP Blue Slide Park already reached No. 3 overall on the iTunes Albums Chart just from pre-orders. Look for Miller to be the new face of music in 2012 and beyond.

Don’t miss your chance to see Miller at the Santa Barbara Bowl on Sept. 29, with special guests Porter and YG. Tickets range from $29 to $39, plus applicable service charges. The Santa Barbara Bowl is located at 1122 N. Milpas St. in Santa Barbara. Call 805.962.7411.

Tickets are available at all Ticketmaster outlets, including Arlington Theatre, the Santa Barbara Bowl box office and Walmart. To charge by phone, call 800.745.3000. Click here to order online.

— Jesse Lee Weiss represents Nederlander Concerts.