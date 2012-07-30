Santa Barbara Man Accused of Lewd Conduct at Beach

A Santa Barbara man has been arrested on charges of lewd conduct and child annoying after allegedly masturbating at West Beach, police said Monday.

Santa Barbara police responded to a call last Thursday by a vacationing Oakley firefighter, who said a man had been masturbating about 20 feet away from two teenage female sunbathers, using his baseball cap to hide his activity.

The man who called police and the two victims made citizen arrests of the suspect, Luis Meza-Gonzalez, 34, and police then interviewed him, according to Sgt. Riley Harwood.

He said Meza-Gonzalez admitted to engaging in lewd behavior and was then arrested for lewd conduct and child annoying, both misdemeanors.

Meza-Gonzalez was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail. Bail was set at $2,500.

