Tuesday, May 1 , 2018, 7:15 am | Overcast 50º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Police Continuing Probe Into Alleged Graffiti Vandalism

Jerry Marrufo, 18, of Santa Barbara was cited last week for misdemeanor possession of vandalism tools and being an unlicensed driver after officers seized tagging equipment

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | July 30, 2012 | 11:46 p.m.

Investigation is continuing into an 18-year-old Santa Barbara man suspected of graffiti vandalism in the city, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

Jerry Marrufo
Jerry Marrufo

Jerry Marrufo was cited last week for misdemeanor possession of vandalism tools and being an unlicensed driver, Sgt. Riley Harwood said.

Officer Steve Robles was on patrol the afternoon of July 25 when he stopped a white Ford Escort on the 1000 block of Fairway Drive after a citizen reported the vehicle was being driven recklessly, crossing over double yellow lines, and failing to stop of a stop sign, Harwood said.

Robles determined that Marrufo was an unlicensed driver, Harwood said, and that he was in possession of several spray-paint nozzles, three cans of spray pain, a permanent marker and 28 “slap tags” that had a tagging moniker on them.

Marrufo’s cell phone was found to contain numerous photos of graffiti tagging at unknown locations, Harwood said.

Marrufo’s vehicle was impounded, and he was taken to the city police station.

Officer Gary Siegel obtained a search warrant for Marrufo’s home in the 700 block of Cook Avenue, where he lives with his mother, Harwood said.

Marrufo was then taken home by Siegel who, with other officers, contacted Marrufo’s mother and searched his bedroom, Harwood said.

There, officers found more than 200 spray-paint nozzles, 22 permanent markers, a can of spray paint and seven cell phones, Harwood said.

Investigators were trying to identify the locations of the graffiti picture on Marrufo’s cell phone, Harwood said.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 