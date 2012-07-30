Police Continuing Probe Into Alleged Graffiti Vandalism

Jerry Marrufo, 18, of Santa Barbara was cited last week for misdemeanor possession of vandalism tools and being an unlicensed driver after officers seized tagging equipment

Investigation is continuing into an 18-year-old Santa Barbara man suspected of graffiti vandalism in the city, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

Jerry Marrufo was cited last week for misdemeanor possession of vandalism tools and being an unlicensed driver, Sgt. Riley Harwood said.

Officer Steve Robles was on patrol the afternoon of July 25 when he stopped a white Ford Escort on the 1000 block of Fairway Drive after a citizen reported the vehicle was being driven recklessly, crossing over double yellow lines, and failing to stop of a stop sign, Harwood said.

Robles determined that Marrufo was an unlicensed driver, Harwood said, and that he was in possession of several spray-paint nozzles, three cans of spray pain, a permanent marker and 28 “slap tags” that had a tagging moniker on them.

Marrufo’s cell phone was found to contain numerous photos of graffiti tagging at unknown locations, Harwood said.

Marrufo’s vehicle was impounded, and he was taken to the city police station.

Officer Gary Siegel obtained a search warrant for Marrufo’s home in the 700 block of Cook Avenue, where he lives with his mother, Harwood said.

Marrufo was then taken home by Siegel who, with other officers, contacted Marrufo’s mother and searched his bedroom, Harwood said.

There, officers found more than 200 spray-paint nozzles, 22 permanent markers, a can of spray paint and seven cell phones, Harwood said.

Investigators were trying to identify the locations of the graffiti picture on Marrufo’s cell phone, Harwood said.

