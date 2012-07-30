Santa Barbara Republican Women to Hear from Veterans Groups Critical of Obama

The leaders of two veterans groups critical of President Barack Obama will speak to Santa Barbara Republican Women, Federated at its luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 20 at the Montecito Country Club.
Retired Navy SEAL Cmdr. Ryan Zinke, who organized the super PAC Special Operations for America, and U.S. Army veteran Joel Arends, chairman of Veterans for a Strong America, believe that Obama has politicized the Osama bin Laden raid and endangered the lives of SEAL Team 6 that carried out the raid. They believe that team members and their families were put at risk by being identified by the president for political purposes.
Zinke, a Republican state senator from Montana, said his group also objects to deep military cuts and increases in health-care costs to veterans. He retired from active duty in 2008 after serving 23 years as a Navy Seal.
Capt. Arends and his organization are working against mandatory Pentagon budget cuts that would damage national security. He earned a Bronze Star while serving in Iraq and is currently a captain in the U.S. Army Reserve. Both have appeared on Fox News.
Reservations for the luncheon, which costs $35 pre-paid or $40 at the door, may be made by Aug. 16 by calling 805.699.6756 or emailing .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Checks payable to SBRWF may be sent to P.O. Box 2248, Santa Barbara, CA 93120.
— Rita Rink represents the Santa Barbara Republican Women’s Club, Federated.