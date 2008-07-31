Chart-Topper Jack Johnson Brings Tour to Santa Barbara

UCSB Arts & Lectures and the Alumni Association present UCSB alumnus and Billboard chart-topper Jack Johnson in concert at 7 p.m. Aug. 27 at Harder Stadium.

Dubbed “the world’s mellowest superstar” by, Johnson’s relaxed acoustic stylings — variously described as lazy blues meets hip hop with a modern rock twist — can be heard on three platinum albums, in the acclaimed surf filmsand, and on his recently released best-selling album,

Johnson will be joined in concert by supporting acts Rogue Wave and Culver City Dub Collective featuring Paula Fuga. Concertgoers also will have the opportunity to experience the traveling Village Green exhibit with interactive booths that provide information and opportunities for personal action toward a sustainable future.

Tickets are $39.50 for general admission and $29.50 for UCSB students, who must show a valid ID. Tickets are on sale now at the Arlington Theatre Box Office and online at www.ticketmaster.com. For more information, click here or call 805.893.3535.

Meghan Henry represents UCSB.