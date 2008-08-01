County Budget Cuts Leave Mentally Ill Facing Uncertain Future

A two-thirds reduction in funding means many people will be without support services. One woman's dilemma puts a face to the problem.

Jane Kingkade knows what it’s like to be homeless.

In the mid-1990s, after a string of bipolar spells left her too anxious and depressed to work, she lost her job as a telemarketer in Santa Barbara and wound up living in her car for a couple of months on Cota Street, sleeping with her cat in a reclined driver’s seat.

Thanks to a healthy social network of support services, she found her footing and now lives in a Section 8 apartment. Now, she does volunteer work, and for three years has been learning life skills and finding social fulfillment in an array of clubs and classes through a local nonprofit organization called Sanctuary Psychiatric . The activities have included an exercise club, an art class, a cooking class and a group-therapy session for regulating emotions. She also has been regularly meeting with a case manager.

Because of county budget cuts made in June, all of the classes she was taking went away this week, with the exception of the group-therapy session, which will end Oct. 31. Also to be cut after October will be her Sanctuary case manager, who, Kingkade says, has been a stabilizing agent in her life.

“Right now, I’ve been having a lot of sadness around all this,” she said. “This is taking away a big part of my life.”

The cuts won’t render Kingkade homeless, but starting next week, her days — for an indeterminate amount of time — will be emptied of much of the structure and human contact that has come to define her day-to-day life.

Kingkade’s story offers a window into how June’s budget cuts by the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors are affecting people.

In mid-June, in an action that proved confusing, the Board of Supervisors appeared to cut $1.2 million to $3.9 million from the roughly $35 million budget of the adult-services division of the county Alcohol, Drug and Mental Health Services department for 2008-09. The action left some people relieved because the cut amounted to about $4.1 million less than what had been proposed by county staff. However, the pare-backs nonetheless run fairly deep.

Most of the cuts are being absorbed by a handful nonprofit organizations — such as Sanctuary — that for years had subsisted largely on county contracts to provide services to the mentally ill.

Those cuts are now starting to be realized.

All told, for the current budget year, the nonprofits serving the mentally ill on the South Coast are losing $3 million worth of contracts. Those contracts will be replaced by a single contract, not to exceed $1 million annually. That fact seems to indicate that support services to the mentally ill — who are typically referred to as “clients” — will be reduced by about two-thirds in 2008-09, officials from the nonprofit organizations say.

Now, the noprofit organizations are competing against one another for the contract.

The goal on everyone’s part is to avoid putting any clients on the streets, officials from the county and the nonprofits say. Gone, however, will be many of the support services that caregivers provide, such as making sure the clients take their medication, teaching them how to pay their bills on time and providing independent-living skills, such as how to shop and get along with roommates.

County spokesman William Boyer said the two-thirds reduction in funding might not necessarily translate into a two-thirds reduction in services, because under the old model there was some duplication of effort among the nonprofit organizations, which in county government-speak are also known as “community based organizations.”

“Each one of those CBOs has their own overhead, has their own administrators,” he said. “There’s quite a bit of duplication in administrative overhead cost that the CBOs are costing the taxpayers.”

Still, Boyer doesn’t dispute that there will be a reduction in services.

“This is nothing new. It’s been discussed with the Board of Supervisors and the community,” he said. “There simply is not enough money to sustain the current system.”

Among the nonprofits, the biggest budget blow will be sustained by the PathPoint, formerly known as Work Training Programs, whose $2.4 million contract will dwindle to $161,000. Sanctuary is losing its entire $350,000 contract, a mobile team with Phoenix of Santa Barbara is losing $337,000, and the Mental Health Association is losing at least $500,000.

At the end of October, PathPoint will lay off 39 of its 44 Santa Barbara employees, Executive Director Cindy Burton said. The cut will amount to 10 percent of PathPoint’s total business. (It also has a presence in San Luis Obispo, Los Angeles and Ventura counties.)

PathPoint has a handful of houses in Santa Barbara and Goleta serving 34 people, most of whom are schizophrenic or bipolar. In the model ending Oct. 31, the organization provides housing and support services to the clients. The services will disappear, to be replaced with whatever can be provided in the new, stripped-down contract.

Meanwhile, Burton is scrambling to find funding from local foundations to ensure she can keep people in her PathPoint-owned houses. Come Oct. 31, her Santa Barbara business model will change overnight from being a service-provider to being a landlord — unless, that is, she is awarded the bid for the contract.

“My hope would be that nobody ends up losing their housing,” she said. “There are no guarantees.”

PathPoint also provides services to a home called Casa del Mural for the severely mentally ill. (Another organization owns the building.) The people there need 24/7 care, she said, but they will not receive that much service under the new contract.

“This whole thing has been pretty devastating for our organization,” she said. “I don’t mean (just) financially, I mean emotionally. I have never had to lay off people. This is pretty awful.”

Barry Schoer, executive director of Sanctuary Psychiatric Services, said the termination of his contract will leave about 60 people such as Kingkade without support services. About two-thirds of those people are living in Sanctuary’s apartments on Anapamu Street, he said. The other third, Kingkade among them, live in Section 8 housing.

“They come to our center on average 20 hours a week,” he said of the program, which is known as the Arlington Program. “The problem is, without the support services, they are probably going to de-compensate — they will start to have problems with sobriety, not take their medications, not talk to a counselor.

“It’s a horrendous loss. The county has put them in this conundrum: You’re doing too well to have services, but we are de-funding the programs that keep you too well.”

Noozhawk staff writer Rob Kuznia can be reached at [email protected]