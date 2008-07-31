Intern’s Storm-Chasing Video Captures Whirlwind of Attention

Brooks Institute alumna Robin Lorenson is experiencing a whirlwind of activity during her internship with internationally renowned severe-weather photographer Jim Reed.

Lorenson’s passion for storm chasing, combined with her photographic and video expertise, has catapulted Lorenson into the media’s eye as quickly as a tornado sweeps across the plains.

A Kansas native, Lorenson says chasing and photographing storms is what she was born to do. “When I was working in a bank, every time a storm would be brewing, I would want to leave work to chase and photograph the storm,” she said. “The greater the possibility of a tornado, the more I wanted to be out there with a camera in my hand.”

Deciding to attend Brooks Institute was Lorenson’s first step toward pursuing photography as a career. Her photography faculty adviser at Brooks, Bruce Burkhardt, helped her pursue the internship and the final session of class work simultaneously after she assured him, “Nothing was too big for me to handle. Plus, everything is well planned.”

During the mêlée of a chase, a developing tornado and growing risk to personal safety, Lorenson remained focused on capturing newsworthy footage. Her skills and professionalism in the field are revealed in footage she captured of Jim Reed running toward a tornado, with a prototype Nikon D700 in hand.

“I finally realized I had been preparing for this internship for more than 10 years,” Lorenson said. “At the same time, the most frightening part was in making the first call, realizing no one else was going to make it for me. Wanting to follow your passion is great. Taking the risk to make it happen is better. The support and help my instructors at Brooks Institute gave me are a big part of why today I am standing in a field with a swirling mass of storm clouds overhead, knowing I am living my dream.”

Lorenson and Reed’s storm-chasing experience has premiered on Good Morning America, Inside Edition, Extra and on ABC News stations nationwide. To learn more, click here to visit Lorenson’s Web site.

Bethany Innocenti is the Brooks Institute‘s manager of media, alumni relations and events.