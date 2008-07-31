Northbound Turnpike Overcrossing at Highway 101 to Close For a Day

Construction will require the closure of the sidewalk, bike path and the slow lane of the northbound traffic on the Turnpike Road Overcrossing at Highway 101 on Wednesday.

Crews will work from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. with five- to 10-minute delays expected. No freeway ramps are scheduled to be closed.

This closure will allow work crews to perform potholing operations to determine the exact location of an existing utility line.

The contractor for this project is Southern California Gas, under permit from Caltrans.

For traffic updates on other state highway projects in Santa Barbara County, click here or call 805.549.3318.

Susana Cruz is a Caltrans public information officer.