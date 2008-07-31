Route 192 at Alamar Avenue to Close Monday for Permit Work

The shoulder of Route 192 will close and there may be flaggers at the intersection for westbound traffic on Alamar Avenue on Monday.

Crews will work from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and up to five-minute delays are expected.

This closure will allow work crews to perform potholing operations for design to determine the location of utility.

The contractor for this project is Southern California Gas, under permit from Caltrans.

For traffic updates on other state highway projects in Santa Barbara County, click here or call 805.549.3318.

Susana Cruz is a Caltrans public information officer.