Sailors to Join Parade in Honor of 1908’s ‘Great White Fleet’ Visit

On Friday, Santa Barbara’s annual Old Spanish Days Fiesta Parade will honor the U.S. Navy’s “Great White Fleet” visit to Santa Barbara 100 years ago, in 1908.

About 100 sailors from Naval Base Ventura County , dressed in summer white uniforms, will participate in the parade by either marching or riding on several of the parade floats.

The Old Spanish Days theme for this year is “Dance of the Flower,” which commemorates the 100th anniversary of the 1908 visit.

The parade is part of the 84th annual Old Spanish Days Fiesta. The parade starts at the west end of Cabrillo Boulevard, proceeds east along the beach to State Street, then up State Street to Sola Street. It will be televised live by KEYT Channel 3.

Teri Reid is a public affairs officer for Naval Base Ventura County.