Tuesday, June 5 , 2018, 1:00 am | Mostly Cloudy 59º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Sheriff’s Department’s Eradication Effort Nets 35,000 Marijuana Plants

In a three-day period, officials seize $87 million worth of pot in three locations, all within the national forest.

By Sgt. Alex Tipolt | July 31, 2008 | 11:57 p.m.

Article Image
During its annual marijuana eradication, in which the sheriff’s department identifies marijuana fields in Santa Barbara County, officials have seized 34,996 mature marijuana plants with an estimated street value of $87.5 million. (Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department photo)

Earlier this week, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department began the task of annual marijuana eradication, in which the department identifies marijuana fields in Santa Barbara County throughout the year.

The majority of the grows are found in the national forest areas of the county. Working in conjunction with the Department of Justice CAMP (Campaign Against Marijuana Production) task force and the National Forest Service, about 35 law enforcement personnel participated in the eradication efforts.

In a three-day period, the operation cleared grows in three locations, all within the national forest. The locations included two large grows in the Juncal Dam area, which yielded 13,501 plants, three separate grows in a wilderness area west of Lake Cachuma, which yielded 18,555 plants, and four grows in Bear Canyon area, which yielded 2,940 plants.

In total, the sheriff’s department seized 34,996 mature marijuana plants. The estimated street value of the plants seized totals $87.5 million, according to a DEA valuation. 

No arrests were made during the operations. Evidence recovered at several locations indicate that Mexican nationals were living in grows and tending to them. Over the years, Mexican nationals have had an increased presence in illegal marijuana cultivation in the United States.

Large-scale marijuana cultivation is a serious and increasingly widespread problem on public lands in California, including the Los Padres National Forest in Santa Barbara County. The illegal operations threaten the safety of residents and visitors as well as harming the environment. The increasingly large and sophisticated marijuana plantations are very often the work of dangerous drug cartels. Forest visitors or residents who happen upon them may be harassed or assaulted. The growers are usually armed, sometimes with automatic weapons and high-power rifles, and they have been known to place “booby-traps” designed to seriously maim or kill intruders. 

Visitors to the National Forrest who observe individuals carrying irrigation tubing, packing in large amounts of food, the same vehicle parked in the same area multiple times per week/month, new trails or increased use to areas where there would appear to be no attraction, or unusual lack of water flow in creeks should contact the sheriff’s department immediately.

Click here for more information on CAMP.

Alex Tipolt is a sergeant with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 