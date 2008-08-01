Tuesday, June 5 , 2018, 12:59 am | Mostly Cloudy 59º

 
 
 

Union Valley Parkway Draft EIR Available for Public Review

By Mark van de Kamp | August 1, 2008 | 12:20 a.m.

Copies of the Union Valley Parkway Draft environmental impact report are available for public review in printed versions and online at the city of Santa Maria’s Web site.

A printed copy of the draft EIR is available for review at the Community Development Department at 110 S. Pine St. No. 101, and at the Santa Maria Public Library at 421 S. McClelland St. To purchase a copy of the document, the city has made arrangements with Poor Richard’s Press at 3010 Skyway Drive.

The document is also available for free download on the city’s Web site, www.ci.santamaria.ca.us/207-02.shtml, where it is organized by section and appendixes into 29 smaller file sizes for easier download.

A public forum to discuss the project will be at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 12 in the Enterprise Ballroom at the Radisson Hotel, 3455 Skyway Drive in Santa Maria. Public comments are being accepted through Sept. 11.

Union Valley Parkway would be extended west across Highway 135 to connect with Blosser Road south of the Santa Maria Airport, and extended east to connect with Highway 101 by a new interchange. The purpose of the Union Valley Parkway extension/interchange is to provide a major arterial for the movement of people and goods through the Santa Maria-Orcutt area.

Development envisioned in the city of Santa Maria General Plan, the Santa Maria Research Park Specific Plan, the Richards Specific Plan and the Orcutt Community Plan will generate traffic demands on the area’s circulation network and will require a transportation infrastructure capable of safely and efficiently accommodating those traffic demands. The existing Union Valley Parkway is considered inadequate to serve anticipated future traffic needs.

Questions may be directed to the Department of Public Works/Engineering Division at 805.925.0951, ext. 225.

Mark van de Kamp is a management analyst in the Santa Maria city manager’s office.

