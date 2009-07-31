Thursday, June 7 , 2018, 8:02 pm | Fair 64º

 
 
 

Animal Services Seeking Barn Homes for Feral Cats

The felines, not adoptable for normal home environments, are often good at rodent control

By Michele Mickiewicz | July 31, 2009 | 6:29 p.m.

Santa Barbara County Animal Services is seeking barn homes for feral cats received in the three community animal shelters.

Feral cats are cats that can’t be handled and have reverted to a more “wild” state. They are not adoptable to a normal household environment.

Animal Services is looking for residents who can provide safe ranch or barn homes for these working cats. All cats are spayed or neutered, up to date with vaccines and given an overall health check. A yard check and instructions on acclimating the cats to a new home will be provided.

These cats are accustomed to foraging for their food, and in many cases prove to be very good at rodent control. Although feral cats are not accustomed to human contact, they can build a bond with the people who are caring for them. Ideal homes should have a barn or shelter for the cats to be protected from the elements and predators. Caretakers need to be willing to feed the cats everyday and provide them with basic needs.

For more information on the feral cat adoption program, call Stacy Silva at 805.934.6981.

— Michele Mickiewicz is a public information officer for Santa Barbara County Animal Services.

