Assembly Candidate Das Williams Raises $120,000

Santa Barbara City Councilman Das Williams on Friday reported having raised more than $120,000 in his campaign for Assembly District 35, as of the June 30 reporting deadline.

Williams outraised his main opponent, Susan Jordan — wife of the current District 35 Assemblyman Pedro Nava — who raised $110,000.

“Das Williams raised more money than Susan Jordan in just half the time,” campaign spokesman Josh Pulliam. “These financial reports illustrate that voters in the district are ready for change. As a local councilmember, Das already represents nearly a quarter of the Assembly district, and today’s numbers prove that he’s going to have the necessary resources to mount a successful campaign.”

Williams is campaigning to succeed Nava, who can’t seek re-election because of term limits.

— Elena Richardson represents the Das Williams Campaign for Assembly District 35.