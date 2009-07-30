Thursday, June 7 , 2018, 8:14 pm | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 

Commentary: Stop Bulldozers from Rolling Through Botanic Garden

The Santa Barbara County Planning Commission needs to hear what the public has to say about a proposed expansion

By Stephen Sherrill | July 30, 2009 | 3:10 p.m.

In 1925, plant ecologist Dr. Frederic Clements came to Santa Barbara in search of a site that could be used for experimental plant research. In 1926, his dream became a reality when Anna Dorinda Blaksley Bliss, a local philanthropist, purchased 13 acres in Mission Canyon for the project. This, along with subsequent endowments and gifts of land, made possible the creation of what we now know as the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden.

In 1927, Lockwood de Forest, the garden’s principle landscape architect, wrote, “The visitor can discover for himself the great beauty of the setting and will be delighted that such an area is to be preserved unspoiled for all time.”

Concerned Santa Barbara citizens and neighbors of the Botanic Garden, however, fear that the garden we have come to know and love soon will become a thing of the past.

The Board of Trustees is seeking approval for a massive expansion project that would transform the garden into a college-like campus and event center. The proposed expansion would include 16 new buildings, increasing the existing footprint by more than 25,800 square feet. The project would involve the removal of scores of native trees and add nearly four acres of new hard-paved surfaces including paving over once-natural trails.

The proposal also includes plans to encircle the entire garden with fencing, add lighting and build new facilities intended to intensify nongarden-related events such as weddings, catered parties, etc., including alcoholic beverages and amplified music.

Proponents of the plan say the garden’s facilities are inadequate and that more space is necessary for the garden to fulfill its mission.

Opponents acknowledge that the garden’s facilities are aging and could benefit from some restoration and perhaps even modest expansion. But they argue that the size of the proposed development goes far beyond what is actually needed and insist that the enormity of the project is inappropriate for the setting and would have severe impacts on the historic ambiance and character of the garden. They are horrified at the thought of bulldozers tearing into the beloved garden, uprooting trees, generating dust and noise, and choking the single narrow fire escape road with heavy equipment for a construction project estimated to take 10 years.

One solution would be for the Botanic Garden, like the Museum of Natural History, to make use of off-site locations for some of its nonsite-specific functions such as administration, staff housing, education, fundraising and fire-safe archiving of its historic collections. That would free up existing space to help meet the garden’s needs without increasing safety risks. Garden management has been unreceptive to the idea and has hired a public relations firm to promote the expansion in spite of community concerns.

With the horrors of the Jesusita Fire still fresh, it is estimated that the development, if approved, would result in more than 91,000 vehicle trips to and from the garden each year, exacerbating an already inadequate fire management and evacuation plan.

The Santa Barbara County Planning Commission will meet at 9 a.m. Wednesday in the Planning Commission Hearing Room, at 123 Anapamu St., to review the project. The public is invited to attend and comments are welcome.

Public comments most likely will start in the afternoon. Written comments to the Planning Commission can be hand-delivered, or if mailed, should be addressed to Santa Barbara County Planning Commission, 123 E. Anapamu St., Santa Barbara CA 93101, and must be received by noon Monday. Comments can be e-mailed to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) and .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

Click here or here for more information.

— Stephen Sherrill is on the board of Friends of Mission Canyon.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 