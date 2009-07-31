Thursday, June 7 , 2018, 7:59 pm | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Goleta Man Accused of Sexually Assaulting Special-Needs Client

The 36-year-old woman lives in an assisted-living facility where the suspect worked

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | July 31, 2009 | 8:11 p.m.

Christopher Robin Coates
Christopher Robin Coates

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department detectives arrested a man Wednesday suspected of sexually assaulting a client at the assisted-living facility where he worked.

Christopher Robin Coates, 35, was arrested at his Goleta home and booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail. He is facing several sexual assault charges, including lascivious acts with a dependent adult and dissuading a witness.

An investigation began after a 36-year-old special-needs client told her caretaker on June 18 that another caretaker at the facility had sexually assaulted her five days before, authorities said.

Sheriff’s department representatives said Coates was no longer working at the facility when he was arrested, and that the name of the victim will not be released because of the nature of the crime.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 