Goleta Man Accused of Sexually Assaulting Special-Needs Client

The 36-year-old woman lives in an assisted-living facility where the suspect worked

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department detectives arrested a man Wednesday suspected of sexually assaulting a client at the assisted-living facility where he worked.

Christopher Robin Coates, 35, was arrested at his Goleta home and booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail. He is facing several sexual assault charges, including lascivious acts with a dependent adult and dissuading a witness.

An investigation began after a 36-year-old special-needs client told her caretaker on June 18 that another caretaker at the facility had sexually assaulted her five days before, authorities said.

Sheriff’s department representatives said Coates was no longer working at the facility when he was arrested, and that the name of the victim will not be released because of the nature of the crime.

