Letter to the Editor: Mayor DeWees Will Be Missed

The board of directors of Bringing Our Community Home, organizers of the 10-Year Plan to End Chronic Homelessness in Santa Barbara County, mourns the loss of Lompoc Mayor Dick DeWees, and extends to his family their deepest sympathies.
DeWees’ involvement with the 10-Year Plan to End Chronic Homelessness began in 2005 when he served on the Leadership Council, responsible for drafting the plan. He then agreed to serve on the governing board and had done so since September 2007.
Mayor DeWees understood the needs of individuals and families without housing, and was making significant contributions to creating solutions, as demonstrated by his dedication to the implementation of Bringing Our Community Home.
Jeanette Duncan, chairman of governing board
John Buttny, executive director
Bringing Our Community Home