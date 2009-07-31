Thursday, June 7 , 2018, 8:06 pm | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Lompoc Mayor Dick DeWees Dies

6-term mayor had been treated in June for chest pains

By William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher | updated logo | July 31, 2009 | 12:31 p.m.

Lompoc Mayor Dick DeWees died Thursday night from “complications related to a prior medical condition,” the city of Lompoc said Friday. An exact cause of death was not reported. He was 61.

DeWees, who was elected to his sixth term as mayor in 2008, died at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. In June, he had been hospitalized at Lompoc Valley Medical Center with chest pains.

The former Goleta resident had moved his family to Lompoc in 1987.

Joe Armendariz, a Carpinteria city councilman who had served with DeWees on a number of Santa Barbara County boards and commissions over the years, said he was “shocked and sad to learn of the untimely passing of my friend and colleague, Lompoc Mayor Dick Dewees.”

“Dick was a dedicated husband and father as well as a fine public servant with a great sense of humor,” Armendariz said in an e-mail to Noozhawk. “He loved the city of Lompoc and represented the people of Lompoc exceptionally well as their elected mayor. Dick was also a sensible and effective voice on SBCAG (Santa Barbara County Association of Governments) and LAFCO (Local Agency Formation Commission) and made the meetings an enjoyable time for all of us. He will be greatly missed.”

Santa Maria Mayor Larry Lavagnino, in an e-mail to Noozhawk, said DeWees was “one of my closest, dearest friends for many, many years. We shared the same zest for life, love of family, and dedication to getting things done with common sense. He was a big man with a good head on his shoulders, a heck of a sense of humor and a big booming laugh. While he liked to make people happy, above all, he was one of those really special guys who sincerely cared about giving back to his community.”

A graduate of Eastern Michigan University, DeWees and his wife, Jane, had been married for 38 years and have two children. Funeral arrangements are pending. Starbuck-Lind Mortuary in Lompoc will handle arrangements.

Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 