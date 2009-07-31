NAWBO-SB Creates Mastermind Group to Help Members

The Santa Barbara Chapter of the National Association of Women Business Owners has created a new Mastermind Group that allows members to share strategies for growing their respective businesses in a more focused setting outside of the regular monthly meetings.

“Being a part of a Mastermind Group is like having an objective board of directors,” said Catherine Dishion, vice president of NAWBO-SB and coordinator of the new Mastermind Group. “We meet once a month to discuss strategies for our businesses, create and implement goals, brainstorm ideas and support one another. There’s a lot of energy and excitement.”

The NAWBO-SB Mastermind Group meets regularly at 5:30 p.m. the third Monday of each month in the living room of the University Club, 1322 Santa Barbara St. The next meeting will be Aug. 18.

The group is open to all NAWBO-SB members for an additional yearly fee. Dishion said the group has set up an accountability structure to help keep everyone focused and on track to grow their businesses. Mastermind Group members also have the option of being featured in joint newspaper ads.

For more information, call Dishion at 805.884.7131.

— Karen Dwyer is the public relations chairwoman for the National Association of Women Business Owners-Santa Barbara.