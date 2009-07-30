Thursday, June 7 , 2018, 8:10 pm | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 

Rev. Lloyd Saatjian, Longtime First Methodist Pastor, Dies

He is remembered for his storytelling, his connection with people — and an office of camels

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | July 30, 2009 | 8:27 p.m.

The Rev. Lloyd Saatjian, remembered as an outstanding storyteller and influential man in the community during his 17 years working at First United Methodist Church of Santa Barbara, died Tuesday at age 75.

The well-respected minister was appointed to lead First United Methodist Church in 1989 and had been retired for a few years.

“He was definitely the life of that church,” said Olivia Uribe, who has attended First United since age 8.

During Saatjian’s time there, he was the driving force behind the Interfaith Thanksgiving Service, an event sponsored by the Greater Santa Barbara Area Clergy Association that brings people from all denominations together.

“It became something people look forward to regardless of denomination,” Uribe said. “He was not just a minister, but a spiritual guide to everybody.”

David Camphouse remembers Saatjian as a man with a can-do attitude and great compassion and concern for youths and young adults.

Camphouse, an associate minister with First United from 1999 to 2004, said Saatjian was a great storyteller, and his sermons were often about trying to understand one another and looking deeper into Scripture.

His sermons were full of everyday anecdotes, which made it possible to apply the messages to one’s own life, Uribe said. “The biggest way you know you have a good pastor ... is attendance and funding,” she said. “He kept that church full year after year.”

As senior minister, Saatjian was a very busy man. “You would think it was a one-man operation — and he was the one,” Uribe said. From services to Bible schools to participating with work teams, he was always involved with something.

Oh, and he had an office full of camels.

It started years ago when someone gave him something with a camel on it for his office. Once displayed, he started accumulating many more, as people brought him camel memorabilia from all over, Uribe said.

Saatjian came face to face with the animals when First United held its live nativity scene during the holiday season, but unlike some visitors to the scene, he wasn’t distracted from what he saw as the true meaning. “Lloyd always wanted to do a sermon that it’s not about the camels,” Camphouse said.

Before coming to Santa Barbara, Saatjian worked in Southern California and with Cesar Chavez and the Farmworkers Movement.

“Rev. Lloyd Saatjian, a United Methodist pastor in Palm Springs, was another important figure of mediating the first contracts, which were with growers in the Coachella Valley near Palm Springs,” according to an essay about the involvement of the Bishops’ Committee in the Farmworkers Movement. “The first contract was signed in April 1970 in the Chancery office of the Los Angeles Archdiocese. The work of the Bishops’ Committee did not end with the signing of contracts in 1970. It continued to play a critical role as the focus of the struggle moved to the vegetable growing area of the coastal Salinas Valley.”

Above all, Saatjian is remembered by those who knew him at First United as being open to different points of view and having a great connection with people.

A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Aug. 22 at the church, 305 E. Anapamu St.

A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Aug. 22 at the church, 305 E. Anapamu St.

