Paul Mann: Barenaked Ladies Plays Upbeat Show at Legendary Greek Theatre

The first time I ever attended a concert at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles was in the summer of 1975, for a performance by the legendary rock group, The Band. The first outdoor show that I saw in California, it made a lasting impression on me.

Located on a mountainside, in the beautiful wooded surroundings of Griffith Park, the amphitheater is seemingly a world unto itself. I remember being pleasantly surprised when my will call tickets were upgraded to the third row, the venue graciously filling in unused VIP spots. I ended up sitting just behind Elton John and a slew of movie stars in the first row.

It was years before I actually moved to California and settled in Santa Barbara. One of the first things I noticed about the Santa Barbara Bowl, the Greek Theatre’s sister venue, was the similarity it had to the Los Angeles theater. Both venues share a beautiful natural setting, awesome acoustics, and a fun relaxed atmosphere. In more recent times, the venues also share the same concert promoter, Nederlander Producing Co., adept in bringing many world-class acts to both venues. But with it’s slightly larger size and location in the land of Hollywood, the Greek is able to offer a much more prolific schedule of events, many of which don’t make it to Santa Barbara.

Consequently, when my girlfriend’s favorite band, the Barenaked Ladies, booked a show at the Greek for July 22, we made plans to go. (The band had briefly added a stop in Santa Barbara, which was quickly canceled as a result of production and logistics difficulties.)

Griffith Park is a great get-out-of-town destination for tricounty residents. It is a good idea to arrive early to avoid rush-hour traffic and enjoy the park’s offerings while waiting for the show to start. Griffith Park offers more than 4,200 acres of natural and landscaped terrain, with multiple picnic areas, hiking and horseback riding trails. It is actually the largest municipal park with urban wilderness in the United States. In addition to the Greek Theatre, the park houses numerous museums, the Los Angeles Zoo and the Griffith Observatory, with its spectacular city view.

Hard-core Barenaked Ladies fans arrived early to picnic in the park. For those not familiar with the band, BNL is a Canadian rock group formed two decades ago with a fiercely loyal fan base. In fact, for the last several years, the band has sponsored its own multiday cruise that sells out every year. A sort of Beach Boys- or Beatles-like band, the group is known for its intricate harmonies and improvisational musical satires and stories onstage. In fact, Brian Wilson of Beach Boys fame can be counted among some of the band’s most famous fans. Even Paul McCartney himself has been rumored to say that BNL’s harmonies were much more intricate than anything the Beatles had produced.

The band’s current tour is its first without original member Steven Page, who left the group two years ago for personal reasons. Although Page’s distinctive voice was an intricate part of the band’s previously successful harmonies, the four remaining members are a competent and cohesive group. In fact, many longtime fans found the pared-down group’s latest album to be one of the best in years, with a decidedly stronger rock sound. The remaining members, Ed Robertson on lead guitar, Jim Creeggan on bass and keyboards, Kevin Hearn on keyboards and guitar, and drummer Tyler Stewart, continue to deliver impeccable harmonies with each of their unique vocal skills.

The Greek continues to be a relaxing, friendly venue, perfect for a BNL concert. Much like my original experience at the theater, some fans were thrilled to be upgraded to front-row tickets through an impromptu last-minute lottery. BNL had fans dancing, clapping and singing from the very first song of the 90-minute set. Splicing new material into a set of its biggest hit songs, and some obscure older favorites, the band weaved an intriguing web of sounds covering its work over the last two decades.

BNL also included its trademark humorous improv, including a story about Creeggan and his California wife hiking in the nearby mountains. When his wife sprained her ankle, she had to be rescued by helicopter and Creeggan was left to stumble home by himself. References to the funny story continued throughout the set. The band also did its trademark spontaneous rap and line dance, parodying many of today’s biggest disco hits. But it was hit songs like “If I Had a Million Dollars,” “Brian Wilson,” and “One Week,” that had the crowd in a complete frenzy. Geeky fans unite, BNL is alive and well.

Maybe one day we will get lucky enough to see BNL in our own town, but in the meantime be on the lookout for your favorite band at the Greek. Click here to check out special offers and updates.

— L. Paul Mann is a Noozhawk contributor.