Saturday, June 2 , 2018, 12:07 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 

Diane Dimond: Failure to Test Is a Failure of Justice for Rape Victims

It's time for a nationwide effort to process the backlog of rape kits and get perps off the streets

By Diane Dimond | July 31, 2011 | 2:33 p.m.

The evidence had been there all along. It had been sitting on a shelf inside a cold storage facility at the Houston Police Department for 12 years. After a determined detective tracked it down and sent it off to the lab for testing, the state of Texas realized it had a found a serial rapist.

The criminal’s name is Roland Ali Westbrooks, and his story highlights why every state in the union should make testing of backlogged rape kits a top priority.

For more than two decades, law enforcement has had the ability to take even the tiniest specks of evidence from a rape victim — bodily fluids, stray hairs, fingernail scrapings — and match the DNA findings to information stored in a national database called CODIS.

Every time a rape kit is processed, the DNA print is supposed to be entered into CODIS. And the reason for this is simple: Rapists rape repeatedly. They hardly ever have just one victim.

One study on serial offenders puts the average number of a rapist’s victims at seven, while another study puts it at 11. To put this in perspective, realize that if we get just one of these perps off the street, we’ve prevented future crimes. Every year in America, there are about 200,000 reported rapes, and it is not just women who are attacked. Ten percent of all rape victims are men.

The first time we know Westbrooks struck was in August 1995. It was a nighttime home invasion, and his victim was a stranger — a teenage girl alone in her bedroom. Houston police say as he put a pillow over the 16-year-old’s face and threatened to kill her if she screamed. The girl reported the attack immediately and submitted to a complete rape examination.

Like tens of thousands of other rape kits nationwide, her evidence package was never processed, and no one was ever arrested for her brutal assault.

After a cold-case detective reopened the teen’s case earlier this year and ordered the DNA in her kit to finally be processed, her rapist was identified as Westbrooks. The good news was that he was already in custody. The bad news was that Westbrooks was in prison because he had been convicted of another rape — a crime that occurred in 1997 — two years after the attack on the teenager. That attack might never have taken place if the 16-year-old’s rape kit had been tested in a timely fashion. Police suspect Westbrooks left more victims and are investigating that now.

To be sure, states have made some progress in winnowing down their backlog of rape kits. When I first wrote about this topic in 2008, there were 400,000 bundles of untested evidence. Today, the best estimates put the national number at about 180,000. But that’s still way too many.

Sometimes lab work isn’t necessary, as police have already gotten a confession or the victim withdraws the complaint. But in too many other cases, it becomes a matter of indifference, inconvenience or finances. Each test costs about $1,500.

In most jurisdictions, it is still up to the discretion of the investigating detective whether to order a full lab analysis of a rape kit. Usually the victim is never told whether his or her evidence has been processed or relegated to some shelf to gather dust.

I can think of no other crime where police have definitive evidence of a crime and fail to process it. I think it is unconscionable.

Information from these kits, entered into CODIS, most likely would mean numerous outstanding sex crimes could be solved. The perpetrator could be identified, taken off the streets or slapped with a longer prison sentence if they are already behind bars, like Westbrooks. More important, victims could finally feel a sense of justice.

It’s already happening in Texas. The popular Texas-based blog Grits for Breakfast reports that when “Tarrant County tested their entire backlog, they identified five serial rapists by matching the results to CODIS.” Imagine — five dangerous criminals were scooped up just by testing evidence that was already there!

May I be so blunt as to ask, what the heck are we waiting for? And don’t tell me it’s a matter of money. The money spent on processing these kits would be far less than what we would have to pay out to investigate and prosecute these rapists’ future crimes.

I call for a nationwide initiative to examine every relevant kit. Let’s get every state to dedicate one group of lab technicians to examine the most recent kits so as to stop active rapists. A second group should examine the oldest kits with an eye on the ones that might come up against a statute of limitations problem. Let’s get that information into CODIS and see how many more perps we can get off the streets.

The perfect tool is already sitting there if we would just use it. Anybody with me?

Diane Dimond is the author of Cirque Du Salahi: Be Careful Who You Trust. Click here for more information. She can be contacted at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 