La Fiesta Pequeña to Open 2011 Old Spanish Days; Check Out Latest Parade Lineup

For 84 years, La Fiesta Pequeña, “the Little Fiesta,” has served as the official opening of Santa Barbara’s Old Spanish Days Fiesta at the Santa Barbara Mission. The performance begins at 8 p.m. Wednesday.

This year marks the 225th anniversary of the founding of the Mission, 2201 Laguna St., and to honor this special date, not only will the show feature colorful dance performances, singing and musical acts, but Pequeña program participants are bringing back dance numbers that have been performed since the beginning of this opening event.

This year the program includes the return of community favorite groups like the Cruz Dance & Entertainment Studio, Kathy Cota and Grupo Folklorico De West L.A., which have performed for more than 25 years at Pequeña. Las Fiesteras, a group that was founded by the Native Daughters of the Golden West, will be performing a number that was actually choreographed by the legendary Jose Manero, and danced at the Mission in the early 1950s. Returning to grace the Mission steps is a Pasodoble “España Cani” performed by Laura Garcia Dancers. More groups will use castanets as part of their dances and the program is a balance of Spanish-influenced dances, Mexican and Latin Folkloric dances with Flamenco added to round it up.

Father Richard McManus, a brother of the Franciscan Order at the Mission, will welcome everyone and provide the blessing to open the program.

From a historical perspective it is important to note that many fiestas in the Spanish and Mexican tradition were connected to church celebrations. According to Stella Haverland Rouse in in her book Santa Barbara’s Spanish Renaissance and Old Spanish Days Fiesta, “... It is fitting that Santa Barbara’s annual Fiesta be closely linked with the historic Old Mission Santa Barbara.”

One of the first recorded fiestas celebrated the dedication of the completed mission church, on Sept. 10, 1820. Several days were devoted to the religious rites and social merriment. There were solemn masses, bell ringing and brilliant illumination at night, Indian musicians’ entertainment and sports for several days. A witness reported that food, drink and lodging were “furnished to all who requested them. During that time the Spaniards danced el son, la jota, el jarabe and la contradanza.”

According to the Old Spanish Days Web site, “... The 1926 Fiesta held its sunset service at the Mission. A year later, restoration of the Mission from the damage it received in the massive earthquake of 1925 was complete. This completion was celebrated on Wednesday evening as a prelude to the opening of Fiesta. There was an Ecclesiastical Procession along the Mission corridor that continued to the steps of the Mission. This was followed by a program that included addresses by dignitaries, music and dancing, and was followed by a reception.”

Since 1927, Old Spanish Days has continued the tradition of honoring the Mission, thanks to the gracious involvement of the Franciscan Fathers.

— Kathryn McKee is media relations director for Old Spanish Days Fiesta.

