Sunday, June 3 , 2018, 2:07 pm | Fair with Haze 67º

 
 
 
 

Local News

La Fiesta Pequeña to Open 2011 Old Spanish Days; Check Out Latest Parade Lineup

Performances will kick off Fiesta on Wednesday night at the Santa Barbara Mission

By Kathryn McKee for Old Spanish Days | August 1, 2011 | 2:00 a.m.

For 84 years, La Fiesta Pequeña, “the Little Fiesta,” has served as the official opening of Santa Barbara’s Old Spanish Days Fiesta at the Santa Barbara Mission. The performance begins at 8 p.m. Wednesday.

This year marks the 225th anniversary of the founding of the Mission, 2201 Laguna St., and to honor this special date, not only will the show feature colorful dance performances, singing and musical acts, but Pequeña program participants are bringing back dance numbers that have been performed since the beginning of this opening event.

This year the program includes the return of community favorite groups like the Cruz Dance & Entertainment Studio, Kathy Cota and Grupo Folklorico De West L.A., which have performed for more than 25 years at Pequeña. Las Fiesteras, a group that was founded by the Native Daughters of the Golden West, will be performing a number that was actually choreographed by the legendary Jose Manero, and danced at the Mission in the early 1950s. Returning to grace the Mission steps is a Pasodoble “España Cani” performed by Laura Garcia Dancers. More groups will use castanets as part of their dances and the program is a balance of Spanish-influenced dances, Mexican and Latin Folkloric dances with Flamenco added to round it up.

Father Richard McManus, a brother of the Franciscan Order at the Mission, will welcome everyone and provide the blessing to open the program.

From a historical perspective it is important to note that many fiestas in the Spanish and Mexican tradition were connected to church celebrations. According to Stella Haverland Rouse in in her book Santa Barbara’s Spanish Renaissance and Old Spanish Days Fiesta,  “... It is fitting that Santa Barbara’s annual Fiesta be closely linked with the historic Old Mission Santa Barbara.”

One of the first recorded fiestas celebrated the dedication of the completed mission church, on Sept. 10, 1820. Several days were devoted to the religious rites and social merriment. There were solemn masses, bell ringing and brilliant illumination at night, Indian musicians’ entertainment and sports for several days. A witness reported that food, drink and lodging were “furnished to all who requested them. During that time the Spaniards danced el son, la jota, el jarabe and la contradanza.”

According to the Old Spanish Days Web site, “... The 1926 Fiesta held its sunset service at the Mission. A year later, restoration of the Mission from the damage it received in the massive earthquake of 1925 was complete. This completion was celebrated on Wednesday evening as a prelude to the opening of Fiesta. There was an Ecclesiastical Procession along the Mission corridor that continued to the steps of the Mission. This was followed by a program that included addresses by dignitaries, music and dancing, and was followed by a reception.”

Since 1927, Old Spanish Days has continued the tradition of honoring the Mission, thanks to the gracious involvement of the Franciscan Fathers.

Click here for more information on Old Spanish Days. Connect with Fiesta on Facebook. Follow Fiesta on Twitter.

— Kathryn McKee is media relations director for Old Spanish Days Fiesta.

Fiesta Parade Lineup 07.30.11

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 