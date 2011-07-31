Sunday, June 3 , 2018, 2:10 pm | Fair with Haze 67º

 
 
 
 

Rotary Club of Montecito Names Marc Fleischman Its Rotarian of the Year

Attorney honored for dedication to Rotary cause and leadership on the club's annual Ethics Essay Contest

By Jennifer Goddard Combs for Rotary Club of Montecito | July 31, 2011 | 10:56 p.m.

Marc Fleischman has been named Rotarian of the Year by the board of directors of the Rotary Club of Montecito.

Marc Fleischman

Founded in 1954, the Rotary Club of Montecito has only presented this award 17 times.

A member of the Rotary Club of Montecito since 2010, Fleischman serves on the club’s membership committee and is co-chairman of the club’s annual Ethics Essay Contest.

As Rotarian of Year, Harlan Green, last year’s club president, and the board of directors, chose Fleischman for his dedication to the club’s motto of “service above self” as well as his service to the club’s Ethics Essay Contest.

Fleischman is a local business law attorney and a principal in the Law Offices of Marc E. Fleischman. He is also a legal instructor at the Santa Barbara Business College and the Southern California Institute of Law.

Rotary Club of Montecito meets at noon every Tuesday at the Montecito Country Club, 920 Summit Road. The purpose of the organization is to support the efforts of Rotary International to achieve world understanding and peace through international humanitarian, educational and cultural exchange programs.

Locally, the club supports several organizations, including the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara, Storyteller Children’s Center, SBCC vocational scholarships and the Montecito Foundation.

Click here for more information on the Rotary Club of Montecito.

Jennifer Goddard Combs represents the Rotary Club of Montecito.

