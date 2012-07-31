Caltrans Launches QuickMap, an Online Real-Time Travel Tool

Motorists can get information to help them reach their destinations faster

Caltrans announced Tuesday that it has launched Caltrans QuickMap, an online service that provides California motorists with real-time traffic and travel information that will allow them to make better decisions about how to reach their destination more rapidly.

Click here to access Caltrans QuickMap via the Caltrans website.

“A wide range of useful information is now easily accessible to help motorists avoid congestion and reduce their travel times,” Caltrans Director Malcolm Dougherty said. “This exciting innovation delivers real-time data so travelers can adjust their routes to get where they’re going as quickly as possible.”

Visitors to the online interactive travel map can access nearly 1,000 freeway cameras and more than 700 electronic message signs on highways statewide. They can also monitor traffic congestion, California Highway Patrol incidents, travel time information, lane closures due to highway roadwork, and Amber Alerts.

Other helpful features of the service include chain control information and color-coded traffic speed displays for freeways statewide.

— Matt Rocco represents Caltrans.