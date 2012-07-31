Gem Faire Ready to Shine in Santa Barbara

World-renowned importers/exporters and manufacturers will be at Earl Warren the weekend of Aug. 31

The Gem Faire will return to Santa Barbara on Aug. 31-Sept. 2 at the Earl Warren Showgrounds/Exhibit Hall.

Hours will be noon to 6 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. General admission will be $7, valid for the entire weekend.

More than 100 world-renowned importers/exporters and manufacturers will be on site with the largest selection of fine jewelry, gems, beads, crystals, minerals, findings and much more at incredibly low prices. Finished and unfinished jewelry, rare gemstones, jewelry making tools, supplies and boxes will be available all under one roof.

Have your jewelry repaired and cleaned while you shop. Plus, enter for a chance to win cool prizes every hour throughout the weekend.

Mark your calendar! Don’t miss this opportunity. Take advantage of the lowest prices in the market for the finest quality of jewelry.

For more information, click here, call 503.252.8300 or email .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Yooy Nelson is the director of advertising and promotions for Gem Faire Inc.