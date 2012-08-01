Goleta Buckaroo Draws the Mutton Bustin’ Ride for Team Noozhawk

4½-year-old Jarrett Kendall is ready for a wild and wooly time at Santa Barbara's Old Spanish Days Fiesta Stock Horse Show & Rodeo

Jarrett Kendall’s mom, Kelly, says the Goleta youngster wants to be a cowboy and a firefighter when he grows up. At 4½ years old, he’s probably a little young to be lugging around firehoses, but he’s just the right age — and weight — to get his start in rodeo. On Sunday, he’ll have his chance.

The 88th annual Santa Barbara Old Spanish Days Fiesta Stock Horse Show & Rodeo opens Thursday at Earl Warren Showgrounds, 3400 Calle Real. Starting with Thursday night’s popular Professional Bull Riding competition, the rodeo arena will be buzzing with activity celebrating the cowboy heritage of Santa Barbara County and the West.

Three full days of roping, steer stocking, barrel racing and bareback riding follow the PBR spectacle. For the first time, Noozhawk will be sponsoring a buckaroo in one of the Mutton Bustin’ events that are thrown in for good measure — and a good laugh. In the event, children cling to sheep for as long as possible as the animals race around the arena trying to escape their rider’s grasp and return to the safety of the herd.

A drawing was held to pick the Team Noozhawk rider and we plucked Jarrett’s name out of our Stetson. His mom thinks he’s the right man for the job.

“He can hang on like nobody’s business,” she exclaimed in his contest entry.

As it turns out, Jarrett already is a three-sport athlete, enjoying T-ball, soccer and swimming while juggling a full load of learning and playtime at Goleta Valley Nursery School.

His brother, Ryder, also entered the contest, and the whole family will be in the Noozhawk box at Sunday’s competition to cheer on the newest member of the rodeo circuit. Ride ‘em cowboy, Jarrett.

General admission tickets are $40 for adults and $18 for children under 11 for Thursday’s PBR event; $18 for adults and $12 for children for the Friday and Saturday evening performances; and $12 for adults and $8 for children for the 1:30 p.m. rodeo on Sunday. Tickets are available at the Earl Warren Showgrounds box office.

Click here for more information on the Santa Barbara Old Spanish Days Fiesta Stock Horse Show & Rodeo, or call 805.944.4937. Connect with the Fiesta Stock Horse Show & Rodeo on Facebook.

