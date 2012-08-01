Tuesday, May 1 , 2018, 6:50 am | Overcast 50º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Goleta Buckaroo Draws the Mutton Bustin’ Ride for Team Noozhawk

4½-year-old Jarrett Kendall is ready for a wild and wooly time at Santa Barbara's Old Spanish Days Fiesta Stock Horse Show & Rodeo

By William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher | @noozhawk | updated logo | August 1, 2012 | 1:57 a.m.

Jarrett Kendall’s mom, Kelly, says the Goleta youngster wants to be a cowboy and a firefighter when he grows up. At 4½ years old, he’s probably a little young to be lugging around firehoses, but he’s just the right age — and weight — to get his start in rodeo. On Sunday, he’ll have his chance.

Jarrett Kendall
Jarrett Kendall

The 88th annual Santa Barbara Old Spanish Days Fiesta Stock Horse Show & Rodeo opens Thursday at Earl Warren Showgrounds, 3400 Calle Real. Starting with Thursday night’s popular Professional Bull Riding competition, the rodeo arena will be buzzing with activity celebrating the cowboy heritage of Santa Barbara County and the West.

Three full days of roping, steer stocking, barrel racing and bareback riding follow the PBR spectacle. For the first time, Noozhawk will be sponsoring a buckaroo in one of the Mutton Bustin’ events that are thrown in for good measure — and a good laugh. In the event, children cling to sheep for as long as possible as the animals race around the arena trying to escape their rider’s grasp and return to the safety of the herd.

A drawing was held to pick the Team Noozhawk rider and we plucked Jarrett’s name out of our Stetson. His mom thinks he’s the right man for the job.

“He can hang on like nobody’s business,” she exclaimed in his contest entry.

As it turns out, Jarrett already is a three-sport athlete, enjoying T-ball, soccer and swimming while juggling a full load of learning and playtime at Goleta Valley Nursery School.

His brother, Ryder, also entered the contest, and the whole family will be in the Noozhawk box at Sunday’s competition to cheer on the newest member of the rodeo circuit. Ride ‘em cowboy, Jarrett.

General admission tickets are $40 for adults and $18 for children under 11 for Thursday’s PBR event; $18 for adults and $12 for children for the Friday and Saturday evening performances; and $12 for adults and $8 for children for the 1:30 p.m. rodeo on Sunday. Tickets are available at the Earl Warren Showgrounds box office.

Click here for more information on the Santa Barbara Old Spanish Days Fiesta Stock Horse Show & Rodeo, or call 805.944.4937. Connect with the Fiesta Stock Horse Show & Rodeo on Facebook.

Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 