Highway 192 at Westmont Road, Closed for Sinkhole, to Reopen in Mid-August

Detours are available as crews work to replace a failed drainage culvert

A sinkhole 3 feet in diameter that closed Highway 192 at Westmont Road last week is scheduled to reopen in mid-August, Caltrans announced Tuesday.

Detours are available along Sycamore Canyon Road, Alameda Padre Serra and Barker Pass Road, and electronic message signs have been posted to advise motorists of traffic control measures in place.

Caltrans spokesman Colin Jones has said that a contract crew is working to check underground utilities, replace a failed drainage culvert and rebuild the section of roadway, located near Westmont College.

John Madonna Construction of San Luis Obispo is serving as the main contractor for the project.

