Hispanic Chamber of Commerce to Showcase South Coast Businesses

Exhibitors are sought for the Sept. 13 event at the Earl Warren Showgrounds

“Santa Barbara Business Today and Tomorrow” will be the theme of an upcoming event that will spotlight South Coast commerce.

The Santa Barbara Hispanic Chamber of Commerce is planning a South Coast business showcase from 4 to 8 p.m. Sept. 13 at the Earl Warren Showgrounds, 3400 Calle Real in Santa Barbara.

Exhibitors are being sought for the showcase, which will spotlight the Santa Barbara area’s present and future enterprises. Businesses wishing reserve an exhibitor’s table should call 805.233.3690.

General admission is $5 and free for Hispanic chamber members.

Dozens of exhibitors as well as four speakers on starting businesses and providing low-cost office space will be features of the showcase.

At 7 p.m., networking mixer will be held with raffles for a host of prizes.

— Luis Villegas represents the Santa Barbara Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.