Federation Hosts Full House for Jewish Family Service Luncheon

Sold-out event features author/historian Jacqueline Berger, as well as a testimonial from La Cuesta student Rene Santana

By Nancy Friedland for the Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara | July 31, 2012 | 7:16 p.m.

The Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara’s Women’s Division hosted a sold-out luncheon last Thursday at the La Cumbre Country Club.

Jewish Family Service luncheon chair Joan Rothenberg, left, with historian and guest speaker Jacqueline Berger and Barbara Kuhn. (Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara photo)
The luncheon was in support of Jewish Family Service of Greater Santa Barbara and the wide variety of programs and services it provides to the greater Santa Barbara Community.

The luncheon featured historian and author Jacqueline Berger and a presentation by JFS Director Barbara Kuhn. Ron Stern, a JFS “Schmooze Room” participant (a weekly free luncheon for seniors), delivered a stirring testimonial to the overflowing room.

Rene Santana, a La Cuesta Continuation High School student who participated with his class in the “Mis Tres Caras/My Three Faces” program, spoke about his experiences in the program in which Holocaust survivors and at-risk youth share their life stories and work together on projects.

The event was attended by Santa Barbara County Supervisor Janet Wolf and former Assemblywoman Hannah-Beth Jackson.

The event was sponsored by Linda and Michael Keston. Table Sponsors included Montecito Bank & Trust, Alan Levy, Aaron Lieberman and Carol Spungen, and Joan Rothenberg, CFP, JPR Financial Services.

“The speaker and testimonials were just wonderful,” said Rothenberg, luncheon chair and Federation board member. “Everyone I spoke with was very moved, and loved the event.”

JFS programs and social services benefit those in need locally with counseling, elder care consultation, information and referrals, and hosts a volunteer program with more than 80 volunteers who provide a variety of services and act as friendly visitors to seniors. JFS also provides an assortment of cultural, social welfare and educational programs, and classes that are open to all, often free of charge.

— Nancy Friedland is the communications coordinator for the Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara.

