Tuesday, May 1 , 2018, 6:59 am | Overcast 50º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Lompoc Looks Within for New Police Chief

Law-enforcement veteran Larry Ralston promoted; will assume new duties Aug. 14

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | July 31, 2012 | 7:29 p.m.

A Lompoc Police Department captain who spent much of his career with the City of Santa Maria has been promoted to police chief, the City of Lompoc announced Tuesday.

Lawrence “Larry” A. Ralston, 53, will become Lompoc’s top cop next month, with the retirement of Chief Timothy L. Dabney.

Ralston will be sworn in at 6 p.m. Aug. 14, in the City Council chambers, 100 Civic Center Plaza.

In announcing the move, City Administrator Laurel Barcelona called Ralston “a competent and confident leader who will give the Lompoc Police Department solid direction for the future.”

Ralston has been with the Lompoc department since 2007, and currently oversees the Operations Division. He spent 18 years with the Santa Maria Police Department, and began working in law enforcement in 1983 with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

He has nearly a decade of law-enforcement management experience, including overseeing the department’s $8.5 million annual budget.

“It’s exciting for myself and my family,” Ralston said. “It’s a big responsibility, and I’m following in some big shoes, but I’m looking forward to the challenges.”

Ralston was chosen for the chief’s job after going through an internal recruitment process, and interviewing before a professional management and technical panel, as well as a community panel, according to the city.

Looking forward, Ralston said “this is going to be an interesting time for us,” especially dealing with ongoing budget challenges.

Ralston said he does not anticipate any major changes in the department, which is budgeted for 51 sworn officers, although he’s hoping “to reach out to our Hispanic population a little more closely.”

He also said he wants to maintain a strong focus on combating gangs and youth crime, and continue a major emphasis on training and community collaboration.

Ralston holds a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice, and has completed the FBI National Academy and POST Command College.

His wife, Ellen, works for the Lompoc Unified School District, having been a teacher for 26 years. They have two adult children — a daughter who is completing her master’s degree at Colorado State University, and a son who recently enlisted in the U.S Air Force.

Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce Dudley lauded the choice of Ralston as Lompoc’s new police chief.

“I think it’s terrific,” Dudley said. “He is smart, hard-working, and truly compassionate when it comes to the thoughts and feelings of crime victims.”

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 