Tuesday, May 1 , 2018, 6:55 am | Overcast 50º

 
 
 
 

San Marcos Students to Welcome High School Visitors from China

Teens from Weihai will spend a week exploring Santa Barbara, including City Hall, beaches and campuses

By Aaron Solis for San Marcos High School | July 31, 2012 | 11:25 p.m.

Fifteen high school students from Weihai, China, will be visiting Santa Barbara this week as part of a cultural exchange being arranged by the Santa Barbara-Weihai Sister City Association.

The Chinese students will spend a week visiting various places in the area, as well as Fiesta, before they travel back east to tour Washington, D.C., and New York.

This is the second such arrangement, according to SB-Weihai Sister City Association President Alex Sheldon, and the students will be welcomed by San Marcos High School ASB President Ian Hall and other San Marcos students with a barbecue and a tour of the campus on Wednesday.

“We are very excited to meet students from another country and show them around,” Hall said. “This is education at its best, being able to share and exchange ideas with another culture.”

The visiting group from Weihai will meet with Mayor Helene Schneider to receive a personalized tour of City Hall as well as be able to sit in on a City Council meeting.

The group will also be touring UCSB and SBCC, hiking local trails, visiting the beaches and taking a trip to Disneyland.

In the past, the SB-Weihai Sister City Association has arranged for local teachers to travel to Weihai to teach summer classes and visit other areas in China.

Weihai became a sister city to Santa Barbara in 1993. It is a seaside city of a half-million residents located in the eastern Shandong Province and is a major seaport along the Yellow Sea coast. It is considered to be one of the cleanest cities in China and is very similar to Santa Barbara being between the mountains and the ocean, and also has a large seafood and wine industry.

— Aaron Solis is activities director for San Marcos High School.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 