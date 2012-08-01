Tuesday, May 1 , 2018, 6:49 am | Overcast 50º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara School Board Hires Technology Director, Two New Principals

The district finalizes leadership changes with the unanimous approval of Todd Ryckman, Karen MacDonald and Nuh Kimbwala

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | August 1, 2012 | 2:39 a.m.

Dos Pueblos High School teacher Todd Ryckman has been hired as the Santa Barbara Unified School District’s director of technology, which is no surprise since he’s been acting as the district’s technology strategist.

He’s been teaching social studies and Advancement Via Individual Determination, and has been the school’s technology coordinator since 1998.

The position of director is new, and Ryckman was unanimously approved by the Board of Education after a panel made up of principals, administrators, employees and a community member recommended him, the district announced Tuesday.

As technology strategist and site coordinator, he already oversees technicians, ordering and maintenance, developing a districtwide technology plan and procedures for the use and purchase of technology.

He will start his new position Wednesday, with a salary range of $108,040 to $120,813.

The school board also approved two new principals at Monday’s meeting, filling in the rest of the roster for the 2012-13 school year.

Board members unanimously approved Nuh Kimbwala as principal of Harding University Partnership School and Karen MacDonald as leader of Open Alternative School.

Most recently, Kimbwala served as principal of Bloomington Middle School in the Colton Joint Unified School District. He has worked as an assistant principal there as well and started as a teacher in the Pomona Unified School District.

He will start work Monday, and will be paid in the $98,428 to $110,633 salary range.

He is fluent in Spanish and is currently working on a doctorate in urban leadership from Claremont Graduate University. He has a master’s degree in education administration from California State University, San Bernardino and a master’s degree in teacher education from Claremont Graduate University. He earned a bachelor’s degree in sociology and ethnic studies at Cal State Fullerton.

MacDonald comes to SBUSD from the Desert Center Unified School District, where she worked as an interim superintendent and principal. She’s been an elementary school principal in the Ukiah Unified School District and has a master’s degree in educational leadership and bachelor’s degree in elementary education from the University of Alaska. She also studied political science at UC Santa Cruz and California State University, Long Beach, according to SBUSD.

She will start her half-time position Aug. 15 and will be paid in the $44,631 to $50,450 salary range.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 