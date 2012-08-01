Santa Barbara School Board Hires Technology Director, Two New Principals

The district finalizes leadership changes with the unanimous approval of Todd Ryckman, Karen MacDonald and Nuh Kimbwala

Dos Pueblos High School teacher Todd Ryckman has been hired as the Santa Barbara Unified School District’s director of technology, which is no surprise since he’s been acting as the district’s technology strategist.

He’s been teaching social studies and Advancement Via Individual Determination, and has been the school’s technology coordinator since 1998.

The position of director is new, and Ryckman was unanimously approved by the Board of Education after a panel made up of principals, administrators, employees and a community member recommended him, the district announced Tuesday.

As technology strategist and site coordinator, he already oversees technicians, ordering and maintenance, developing a districtwide technology plan and procedures for the use and purchase of technology.

He will start his new position Wednesday, with a salary range of $108,040 to $120,813.

The school board also approved two new principals at Monday’s meeting, filling in the rest of the roster for the 2012-13 school year.

Board members unanimously approved Nuh Kimbwala as principal of Harding University Partnership School and Karen MacDonald as leader of Open Alternative School.

Most recently, Kimbwala served as principal of Bloomington Middle School in the Colton Joint Unified School District. He has worked as an assistant principal there as well and started as a teacher in the Pomona Unified School District.

He will start work Monday, and will be paid in the $98,428 to $110,633 salary range.

He is fluent in Spanish and is currently working on a doctorate in urban leadership from Claremont Graduate University. He has a master’s degree in education administration from California State University, San Bernardino and a master’s degree in teacher education from Claremont Graduate University. He earned a bachelor’s degree in sociology and ethnic studies at Cal State Fullerton.

MacDonald comes to SBUSD from the Desert Center Unified School District, where she worked as an interim superintendent and principal. She’s been an elementary school principal in the Ukiah Unified School District and has a master’s degree in educational leadership and bachelor’s degree in elementary education from the University of Alaska. She also studied political science at UC Santa Cruz and California State University, Long Beach, according to SBUSD.

She will start her half-time position Aug. 15 and will be paid in the $44,631 to $50,450 salary range.



