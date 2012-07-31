Tuesday, May 1 , 2018, 7:06 am | Overcast 50º

 
 
 
 

Make-A-Wish Schedules Community Representative Trainings

Classes will be held Aug. 27 in Thousand Oaks and Sept. 10 in San Luis Obispo

By Shanna Wasson Taylor for Make-A-Wish Tri-Counties | July 31, 2012 | 2:14 p.m.

Make-A-Wish Tri-Counties has scheduled community representative training courses for August and September.

Community reps help share the mission of Make-A-Wish with different constituencies. Volunteers in this position staff information tables at community events, accept checks on behalf of Make-A-Wish, talk to people one on one about Make-A-Wish, speak briefly to larger groups when accepting checks and provide support with public relations activities for the chapter.

Community representatives with the interest and ability may also make five- to 15-minute public presentations for the chapter.

Trainings are scheduled for Aug. 27 at Lamia Financial Group LLC, 100 E. Thousand Oaks Blvd., Suite 200 in Thousand Oaks (time to be determined based on needs of trainees), and for Sept. 10 at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo.

A third class in Santa Barbara County is in the planning process. The date and location for this class will be determined by the preferences of those applying.

Potential volunteers in Santa Barbara County who are not available for one of the two classes should email .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) with a suggested date and time, and Make-A-Wish will schedule an additional training.

Each class is limited to the first nine applicants, with complete volunteer application including signature form, background check and MAWU classes completed. Click here for application materials. Once the application is complete, email .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) to enroll in one of the classes.

— Shanna Wasson Taylor is the CEO of Make-A-Wish Tri-Counties.

