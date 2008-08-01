It’s the Purrfect Time of Year to Adopt a Cat

Throughout August, Santa Barbara County Animal Services is offering all felines 6 months or older at a reduced rate of $28.

Santa Barbara County Animal Services is declaring August “All the Love for Half the Price” month and is urging Santa Barbara County residents to visit a local animal shelter to meet their purrfect match.

During this time of the year, kittens fill the shelters. The small bundles of fur often overshadow the mature, sophisticated and gorgeous adult cats that are waiting for permanent homes.

During the month of August, Animal Services is offering all cats 6 months and older at a reduced adoption rate of $28. For $28.00, receive a feline companion that has been spayed or neutered and is up to date with all vaccines.

All three Santa Barbara County animal shelters have been operating above capacity for much of the summer. There are nearly 600 cats in their care.

“We are working very hard to reach a no-kill status, but we need the public’s help to achieve that goal,” said Jan Glick, director of Animal Services.

Adopting an adult cat has many rewards. Adult cats tend to settle into a home faster and are less destructive than kittens. Adult cats are often more confident and sturdy around children and other pets in the household. They will set boundaries or get up and move away.

Cats may live to be about 20 years old, and by adopting an adult cat you are saving a life and taking a stand against pet overpopulation.

Come by to meet your purr-fect match at one of the three county shelters: in Santa Barbara at 5473 Overpass Road, in Lompoc at 1501 West Central or in Santa Maria at 548 W. Foster Road.

William Boyer is Santa Barbara County‘s communications director.