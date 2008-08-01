Nearly 25,000 Coast Residents Have Yet to Claim $300 Recovery Checks

Nearly 25,000 South and Central Coast residents, including many low-income seniors and disabled veterans, have yet to claim their $300 “recovery rebates,” Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, announced Friday.

A report put out this week by the nonpartisan Center on Budget and Policy Priorities noted that among the 615,000 eligible Californians who had not claimed their rebates were 7,359 residents of Santa Barbara County, 12,271 residents of Ventura County and 4,847 residents of San Luis Obispo County.

“With the cost of gas and food continuing to rise, these $300 recovery rebates could make a real difference in the lives of many of our most vulnerable citizens,” Capps said. “Low-income seniors and disabled veterans are among those who would most benefit from this program. I hope this announcement will serve as a timely reminder to them — and their family, friends and neighbors — that they still have until Oct. 15 to file and get their $300 rebate. Ensuring every eligible citizen gets their recovery rebate is not only good for them, but it will help boost our local economy.”

In an effort to stimulate the economy, Congress passed into law a $170 billion stimulus package earlier this year that included recovery rebates of as much as $600 ($1,200 for married couples). Parents also received $300 for each child younger than 17.

At the insistence of Democrats in Congress, the bill also made eligible for $300 rebates ($600 for married couples) certain groups of Americans who do not normally have to file tax returns, including low-income seniors, disabled veterans and disabled people receiving Social Security. These citizens must, however, go through a simple filing process to receive the rebates.

Earlier this year, the IRS identified and wrote to about 20 million people who had not yet filed and claimed their recovery rebates. The recent report by CBPP found that, despite this effort by the IRS, 5.2 million eligible citizens still have not claimed more than $1.6 billion in recovery rebates. Last week, the agency sent out eligibility letters to the remaining 5.2 million citizens.

Citizens who believe that they may be eligible for the rebate, or know of someone who may qualify, can get more information by calling the IRS Rebate Hotline at 866.234.2942 or by visiting the IRS Web site at www.irs.gov. Click here to view the CBPP report.

Emily Kryder is press secretary for Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara.