UCSB Men’s Soccer Recruiting Class No. 6 in National Rankings

Stacked with local, national and international standout players, the Gauchos' incoming contingent is also ranked No. 1 on the West Coast.

By Scott Flanders | August 1, 2008 | 1:16 p.m.

Stacked full of local, national and international standout players, the 2008 UCSB men’s soccer recruiting class has garnered a No. 6 national ranking by College Soccer News. In addition, UCSB’s incoming contingent is ranked No. 1 on the West Coast.

This year’s Gaucho class features 14 first-year players and one transfer that will don the blue and gold for 10th-year head coach Tim Vom Steeg.

Broken down by position, the 2008 list includes four defenders, Rod Fahmian of Riverside) Riverside Poly High School), Tim Pontius of Yorba Linda (Servite High School), Taylor Thompson of Lake Oswego, Ore. (Lakeridge High School), and Robbie Tulchin of Palos Verdes (Palos Verdes High School); two forwards, Kyle McAthy of Huntington Beach (UCLA) and Reid Fraser of Victoria, B.C. (Oak Bay Secondary); and nine midfielders, Vincent Alvarez of Santa Barbara (Santa Barbara High School), Danny Barrera of Thousand Oaks (Westlake High School), Christian Dahlskog of Falsterbo, Sweden (Marcus High School), Michael David of Tacoma, Wash. (Gig Harbor High School), Bryan Dominguez of Atlanta (Edison Academics Center), Peter McGlynn of Skerries, Ireland, David Ponce of Foothill Ranch (Trabuco Hills High School), Trond Helge Takset of Eidsa, Norway, and Michael Tetteh of Accra, Ghana (Dunn School).

The 15 newcomers will join an equal number of returnees that helped UCSB to a fifth Big West Conference title and a sixth consecutive postseason berth in 2007. This year’s large recruiting class will help fill offensive holes created by the departure of Eric Avila and Ciaran O’Brien to the MLS and complement returning Big West Conference Offensive Player of the Year Chris Pontius and all-league selections Jon Curry and Alfonso Motagalvan.

Leading this year’s CSN rankings were Maryland, Wake Forest (the 2007 national champion), Indiana, North Carolina and Akron. Following UCSB were Virginia, UCLA, Santa Clara and Duke to round out the top 10. UC Irvine, the only other Big West team in the top-40 rankings, came in at No. 40.

In addition, CSN named UCSB’s Danny Barrera and Bryan Dominguez two of its “100 Freshmen to Keep an Eye On in 2008.” Both players are two-time NSCAA Youth All-Americans and were the first two recruits inked by the UCSB coaching staff this year.

The Gauchos, which followed up their national championship season with a 13-4-4 overall record (9-1-2 Big West) in 2007, kick of their 2008 campaign with an exhibition match against cross-town rival Westmont College on Aug. 23. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. at Harder Stadium.

Scott Flanders is UCSB‘s associate media relations director.

