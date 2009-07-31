Commentary: Governor Slashes Funding for Core AIDS Programs

Schwarzenegger's line-item veto budget cuts out another $52 million for the State Office of AIDS

In addition to recent cuts from the state legislature, Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger on Tuesday unilaterally erased $52 million more from the State Office of AIDS’ budget, now totaling $82 million less of AIDS funding.

These critical funds disappeared with a mark of a pen as the governor used his line-item veto power Tuesday, targeting programs and services helping the most vulnerable in our state. The governor’s line-item veto budget would bring AIDS funding back to pre-1985 levels.

These additional cuts in the state budget will affect every community and the health of California by eliminating funding for critical health and human services, including HIV/AIDS education and prevention, medical services, counseling and testing.

When the Pacific Pride Foundation began to respond to this worldwide epidemic, developing and implementing services for HIV-positive individuals, we had 37 clients. Today, that number is more than 500 men, women and children living with and affected by HIV/AIDS. Our clients rely on us to provide basic services that include case management, access to food pantries, housing assistance, counseling and recovery services, and many more essential services.

In addition, the foundation offers HIV education prevention services to those at highest risk for contracting HIV. Last year, we provided these lifesaving services to more than 10,000 individuals living in Santa Barbara County.

The California Assembly has the power to override Schwarzenegger’s vetoes and save these vital services, but many state lawmakers have returned to their local districts. Only Speaker Karen Bass and Senate President Pro Tem Darrell Steinberg can call lawmakers back into session to override the governor’s budget cuts.

The Pacific Pride Foundation is asking supporters to contact Bass and Steinberg, as well as their local state representatives, to ask them to return to Sacramento and override Schwarzenegger’s budget cuts and save these vital services.

— David Selberg is executive director of the Pacific Pride Foundation.