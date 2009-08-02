Thursday, June 7 , 2018, 7:47 pm | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Kevin Costner Unhurt in Concert Stage Collapse

Carpinteria resident and his band were about to perform when a deadly windstorm struck a Canadian jamboree

By William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher | August 2, 2009 | 3:10 a.m.

One woman was killed and more than a dozen people injured when an outdoor stage collapsed during a severe windstorm at a country music concert near Edmonton, Alberta, on Saturday night. Actor and country singer Kevin Costner, a Carpinteria resident, was about to perform with his band when the storm struck, officials said.

According to Canadian media reports, the main stage collapsed just as country singer Billy Currington was wrapping up his set at the annual Big Valley Jamboree in Camrose. Witnesses said Currington was bloodied but he appeared to be otherwise unhurt.

The storm, which struck about 6 p.m. local time, was described as having “hurricane”-level winds and marble-sized hail.

Fifteen people were taken to the hospital and four people have been classified as “critically injured,” according to Camrose Police Chief Darrell Kambeitz.

Costner and his band, Modern West, were due to perform after Currington. Costner went to the hospital to comfort those who were hurt but was not injured himself.

An estimated 15,000 people were attending the four-day jamboree, Canada’s biggest country music festival. Others on the bill included the Kentucky Headhunters, Glen Campbell and Tim McGraw, who performed last week at the California Mid-State Fair in Paso Robles.

Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 