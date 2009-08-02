Kevin Costner Unhurt in Concert Stage Collapse

Carpinteria resident and his band were about to perform when a deadly windstorm struck a Canadian jamboree

One woman was killed and more than a dozen people injured when an outdoor stage collapsed during a severe windstorm at a country music concert near Edmonton, Alberta, on Saturday night. Actor and country singer Kevin Costner, a Carpinteria resident, was about to perform with his band when the storm struck, officials said.

According to Canadian media reports, the main stage collapsed just as country singer Billy Currington was wrapping up his set at the annual Big Valley Jamboree in Camrose. Witnesses said Currington was bloodied but he appeared to be otherwise unhurt.

The storm, which struck about 6 p.m. local time, was described as having “hurricane”-level winds and marble-sized hail.

Fifteen people were taken to the hospital and four people have been classified as “critically injured,” according to Camrose Police Chief Darrell Kambeitz.

Costner and his band, Modern West, were due to perform after Currington. Costner went to the hospital to comfort those who were hurt but was not injured himself.

An estimated 15,000 people were attending the four-day jamboree, Canada’s biggest country music festival. Others on the bill included the Kentucky Headhunters, Glen Campbell and Tim McGraw, who performed last week at the California Mid-State Fair in Paso Robles.

