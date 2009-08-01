Thursday, June 7 , 2018, 7:51 pm | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 

36th Annual Greek Festival Dances On with Tradition

Food adds a distinct flavor to annual fundraiser for St. Barbara Greek Orthodox Church

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | August 1, 2009 | 6:13 p.m.

Throngs of people turned out for the first day of Santa Barbara’s 36th annual Greek Festival at Oak Park on Saturday, and volunteers at the festival are gearing up for an even bigger turnout Sunday.

Click here for a Noozhawk slide show
Click here for a Noozhawk slide show

Greek dancing and music were key to Saturday’s events, and the mouthwatering, if hard to pronounce, Greek delicacies like spanakopita, souvlaki and melomakarona are some of the authentic Greek fare for sale among the festival’s booths.

The bustling festival is put on by St. Barbara Greek Orthodox Church, and the festivities function as the main fundraiser for the church at 1205 San Antonio Creek Road. All of the money raised this weekend goes toward capital improvement projects at the church’s campus.

Michael Pahos, who worked as the chairman of the festival for 15 years, was on his way up to the stage to sing with his band, The Village Greeks. He said he’s been a member of the church since 1960, and that most of the volunteers at the festival belong to the parish as well.

Looking around at the Oak Park pathways bustling with people, Pahos said this year’s turnout seemed greater than previous years, which he said may be due to people staying closer to home because of the economy.

“Sunday will be even busier,” he said.

Sunday’s lineup includes Greek dance lessons, and a performance by the St. Barbara’s children’s traditional dance group, Zoi. The dancers, age 6 through 11, will be presenting dances from Crete and the Pontian region. A raffle prize of a free trip to Greece will be drawn at 6:30 p.m.

Click here for a full schedule of Sunday’s events at the park, 300 W. Alamar Ave.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 