‘Old’ Spanish Days Is Alive and Well as a Santa Barbara Tradition

For many of the past 86 years, Santa Barbarans have enjoyed a five-day festival known by locals as Old Spanish Days Fiesta. This year’s Fiesta gets under way in earnest Wednesday and runs through Sunday.

With an opening night show on the steps of the Santa Barbara Mission, two parades, free variety shows at the Santa Barbara County Courthouse Sunken Garden, two marketplaces with food and drink, an arts and crafts show and a rodeo, locals and tourists alike have plenty to do to keep busy day and night.

Nothing except the 1925 earthquake, World War II and a drought one year have kept Fiesta organizers from producing this amazing annual multivenue event.

Old Spanish Days in Santa Barbara Inc., the producer of Fiesta, is often asked: “So what were the ‘Old Spanish Days’?” Noozhawk asked us to answer this question and others, and thus this opening article of a series of stories to give you some history and background on some of the events that make this festival so special to Santa Barbara and unique among festivals occurring around the United States.

We’ll start at the beginning, with a 30-second synopsis of Californian history. Juan Cabrillo explored the West coast of the North American continent in 1542, and declared what is now California as property of Spain. Fast forward to 1769 when Gaspar de Portolá camped here. Then, in 1782, the Santa Barbara Presidio was founded and staffed with Spanish soldiers.

In 1786, our beloved Mission was founded. In 1821, Mexico seceded from Spain, and shortly thereafter, California came under Mexican rule.

When the Mexicans came to power in 1822, they gave land grants throughout Southern and Central California (up to the Bay Area) as a reward to prominent men for their services to the government. Typically, these were 40,000-acre ranchos, and about 30 of them existed in this county. On these ranchos, cattle were raised for their hides and for tallow (surprisingly, not for the meat until the Gold Rush era.). A great drought, beginning in 1863, killed off most of the cattle by 1865 and ended the era of the ranchos.

The period from roughly 1826 to 1866 was called “Spanish days” because that was the language spoken — even into the American period. In fact, English did not finally supersede Spanish as the language of public record in Santa Barbara until 1870. The daily and formal dress was Spanish — including mantillas — rather than the American style. The cultural expression in song and dance was also Spanish, and this continued largely through the end of the 19th century.

This period was idealized not simply because of publicity writers of the next century, as is often claimed. It was the older residents who lived it and remembered it as a great time of peace, prosperity and parties. It was said, “There was no poverty.” People lived freely and gave freely. Mi casa es su casa was the theme for gracious hospitality. Dulce far niente (sweet idleness) described a time in which people dressed beautifully, were inordinately proud of their horses, and sang and played music that could be heard at night throughout the pueblo. Primarily it was the lifestyle around the ranchos, and not simply the industry of the ranchos, which lends to the local residents calling it “the old Spanish days.” The other significant point about this era was that everyone lived in harmony — the Indian, the Spaniard, the Californios, the Mexicans and the American Yanquis.

To celebrate this spirit, culture, tradition and history was the impetus behind the formation of Old Spanish Days in Santa Barbara Inc. in 1924. It is the spirit, culture, tradition and history that are celebrated during Fiesta. There is something for every generation to enjoy as spectators, participants and volunteers. It is a time for families and friends to gather, a time to make new friends, try new foods, dress in costumes, and celebrate the beauty of the area and its timeless traditions.

Click here for more information about Old Spanish Days Fiesta. Click here for this week’s schedule of Fiesta events.

— Kathryn McKee is a native Los Angeleno who came to Santa Barbara in the 1950s to attend UCSB. She returned in 2000, started with Fiesta as a volunteer, and now is its volunteer public information officer.