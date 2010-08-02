Rotary Corner: August is Rotary Membership Month

There's no time like the present to join a Rotary club near you

Rotary celebrated its 100 years of service in 2005 and is still going strong! Rotary’s classification system ensures a club’s membership represents a variety of the community’s professional men and women. Rotary clubs are nonpolitical, nonreligious, and open to all cultures, races and creeds.

Duarte was the first club to invite women to be members in 1989. Today, there are approximately 145,000 female members worldwide, with an approximate total of 1.2 million Rotarians belonging to 33,800 Rotary clubs in more than 200 countries and geographical areas. The Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise was established in 1985 and currently has 64 active, spirited members covering a broad range of occupations with ages from 29 to 85!

— Betsy Munroe is the public relations chairwoman for the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise, which meets at 7 a.m. Wednesdays at the Santa Barbara Club, 1105 Chapala St.