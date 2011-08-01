Kick Off Fiesta with 1st Thursday in Downtown Santa Barbara

More than 30 venues will be part of the celebration with exhibits, artist receptions, demonstrations and live music

Visit downtown Santa Barbara for 1st Thursday, an evening filled with free art, culture, music and fun. The Aug. 4 event will include more than 30 cultural art venues eager to show off new exhibits, artist receptions, demonstrations and live music.

Santa Barbara’s richest tradition, Old Spanish Days Fiesta, is woven into this month’s 1st Thursday programming as venues showcase artwork that embody the unique spirit of the festival and this year’s theme, “Celebrate Santa Barbara!”

Kick off the annual festivities at Pierre Lafond Wine Bistro with a Fiesta art exhibit and live Spanish guitar performed by Carlos Gonzales. Make your way to Au Bon Climat Tasting Room to view recent Santa Barbara cityscapes by local plein air artist Chris Potter and watch him in action as he paints an original piece on site for your viewing pleasure.

A mix of horses and people make up “A Celebration of the Elegant and Festive Old Spanish Days” by Birgitte Aarestrup on view at CASA Magazine. Aarestrup’s work reveals behind-the-scenes images of the historic Old Spanish Days Fiesta parade and will be accompanied by live music. Plum Goods is proud to feature a collection of assemblage pieces from artist Rod Lathim, a fifth-generation Santa Barbaran. His evocative work reflects his love of storytelling and his lifelong passion for the visual arts.

The excitement of Fiesta will continue at Bella Rosa Galleries with Pali X Mano, an exhibition that includes small, whimsical figurative abstracts influenced by surrealist artist Jean Miro and small, nonfigurative art-plays influenced by Jackson Pollock. The exhibition will be accompanied by live Flamenco guitar performed by Travis Loughridge.

Artamo Gallery will display an exhibit aptly named Fiesta that features the work of Mexican-American artist Agustin Castillo. Presented are his latest, very lively abstract compositions in bold, Fiesta-like colors.

Make your way to the Architectural Foundation Gallery for a solo exhibition by renowned regional artist Rafael Perea de la Cabada titled “Spaces We Touch/ Espacios Que Tocamos.” This exhibit presents a new series of works on paper and will include a festive reception with the artist. Finally, head up to the Santa Barbara Frame Shop and Gallery to preview the works of the Santa Barbara Studio Artists Tour, a collection of art by more than 40 area artists.

While 1st Thursday offers extraordinary exhibits and paintings indoors, be sure to check out the performance art and live music outdoors. The Linda Vega Dance Studio will take over Paseo Nuevo Center Court with ¡Flamenco! Santa Barbara, the first flamenco company comprised solely of young dancers directed by Vega. Vega has contributed toward shaping the course of Spanish dance in Santa Barbara by presenting innovative music, costumes and choreography.

Guitarist Shaun Sanders will delight patrons on the patio at 900 State St. with his musical style based on the tradition of the Spanish guitar while Casa Dolores leads a Paper Flower Creation Station, just in time for the Fiesta celebrations, at the corner of Anapamu and State streets.

All of these attractions and many more are free during 1st Thursday. With more than 30 stops on this month’s 1st Thursday map, there is sure to be something for everyone. Click here for more information and a complete listing of the specific programming at each gallery as well as all public performances and interactive exhibits.

— Ashleigh Davis is the marketing director for the Santa Barbara Downtown Organization.