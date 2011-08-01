Capps Reluctantly Votes for Approved Debt Ceiling Legislation

Congresswoman says it's 'not the bill I would have written' but that time and options had run out

Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, released the following statement Monday after the U.S. House of Representatives vote on the debt ceiling package.

The House approved the legislation by a vote of 269-161.

“Today I voted for the Budget Control Act to avoid default and ensure that America continues to pay its bills,” Capps said. “This is not the bill I would have written — far from it. The package of cuts in this bill doesn’t follow the balanced approach that I support and believe is necessary to reduce the deficit, but we have run out of time and out of options.

“I look forward to moving on and doing what the American people expect us to do — put aside our differences and get to work creating jobs and growing our economy. That means investing in education, innovation and infrastructure to rebuild and renew our economy and global competitiveness. Indeed, these investments are the most effective way to reduce our deficit and restore economic growth.

“It means bringing down our deficit by eliminating tax cuts for the super-rich, and closing loopholes for Big Oil and corporations that ship jobs overseas. And it means preserving essential programs like Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid that our nation’s seniors and most vulnerable citizens depend on.

“The American people are fed up with the intransigence in Washington — and they should be. Going forward, I hope we can work together to address their needs. In fact, we can start this week by coming together to pass a short-term extension of Federal Aviation Administration programs and ensuring that construction workers across this country, including right here on the Central Coast, keep their jobs.”

