Business

Christopher Tormey Named Director of Clinical Operations for MedBridge

The veteran nurse and ASC administrator brings lengthy operational experience to the position

By Josiah Lamz for MedBridge | August 2, 2011 | 12:08 a.m.

MedBridge, one of the leading developers and operators of ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs), has named Christopher Tormey as its director of clinical operations.

Tormey, a veteran nurse and ASC administrator, brings significant operational experience to MedBridge’s existing ASC clients and further enhances its service offering.

“Chris Tormey has demonstrated leadership in the development and implementation of successful clinical operations at numerous ASCs,” said Dave Odell, MedBridge president and founder. “As we continue to grow, his ability to bring together surgeons and staff to improve patient outcomes will be a great asset to our facilities.”

As director of clinical operations, Tormey is responsible for achieving and maintaining all clinical certifications, implementing new specialties, developing clinical protocols and ensuring positive patient experiences at all MedBridge facilities.

Tormey previously held the positions of director of nursing and administrator at Pacific Heights Surgery Center of San Francisco and has provided consultative services to ASCs throughout California.

“MedBridge continues to pursue its mission through a combination of the right leadership, innovation and execution,” Tormey said. “In an ever-changing health-care environment, I am proud to be a part of a company that consistently puts physicians and patients first.”

Most recently, Tormey has been pivotal in the successful turnaround of Linden Surgical Center in Beverly Hills. His leadership and planning has enabled its substantial growth into a thriving ASC in the greater Los Angeles area.

— Josiah Lamz is a marketing consultant for MedBridge.

